(Yahoo)   After attending party masked, but before vaccine was available to him, 25-year-old otherwise healthy Georgia man catches The 'Rona, gets a double lung transplant, starts GoFundMe for his bills, then finally gets vaccinated. "It's not worth the risk"   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh Christ, a Fark/Reddit celebratin!

He shoulda died.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When Cletus Safaris go wrong.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: When Cletus Safaris go wrong.


Meh, I gave him 20 bucks. He caught it before the vaccine was readily available.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Oh Christ, a Fark/Reddit celebratin!

He shoulda died.


Well, even though it was before he was eligible, he was vaccine hesitant, and made a rather bad decision to attend a high-risk event, but he did wear a mask.  And came around when it did affect him personally, which is no guarantee.  Close case but I'd say he falls on the right side of the line, so no celebratin here.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, no, sucks to be him and I'm glad he may better, but attending any large group anything has been a no go since 4/20 for anyone that would listen, masked or not. You just had to be able to read.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two threads where this applies...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't tell from the article because they never mention it, but did his lungs look like chewed up bubblegum?

/HEAD ON APPLY DIRECTLY TO THE FOREHEAD
//HEAD ON APPLY DIRECTLY TO THE FOREHEAD
///HEAD ON APPLY DIRECTLY TO THE FOREHEAD
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, there are bigger COVIDidiots out there and least he's pushing a pro vax message now. So he has that going for him, which is nice (not to mention two new lungs). My brother's long time girlfriend is on that transplant list thanks to long haul COVID. She's not a COVIDidiot by any means, but had a job dealing with the public, in Kentucky.
 
wantingout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 mmm yahoo news is your source for news you can trust!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wantingout: mmm yahoo news is your source for news you can trust!


https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAw​a​rd/
 
Vespers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So when he was wearing a mask, are we talking properly over his mouth and nose, or was that just too much hassle at a (probably loud) concert with the cheering and singing along?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No idea what subby is on about. LGT a lengthy video about a company that made a giant golden clock and a marble bathtub.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Florida:

Come on Vacation
End on Probation Ventilation
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vespers: So when he was wearing a mask, are we talking properly over his mouth and nose, or was that just too much hassle at a (probably loud) concert with the cheering and singing along?


Unless he was wearing an N95, which is designed to make a complete seal around the nose and mouth, it wouldn't have made much difference.

Regular masks are made to prevent people from spreading the virus, not contacting it.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A Georgia man had to get a double lung transplant after he got COVID-19 in April.
...
He is due to go back to work this week

So what you're telling me is that he found a way to get almost six months off of work.

/Maybe the anti-vaxxers are the sane ones after all!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a waste of lungs that could have been donated to a real human being.  All trump/christians are 100% responsible for this waste they have murdered another person who was far more deserving of that donor's gift.

They are are vile filth who need to be mulched.

Perhaps some trump lover can tell us all how this thing's life is more important than a real person.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Midsommar.... when Dani smiled.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I will contribute to the lung donor, but not this pylon.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PfftIAintGettinShiat.png
 
jclaggett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't this the guy that said he was gonna wait like 10 years to make sure there were no long term side effects?

(Yeah, I didn't click this link...read this one elsewhere earlier in the day)
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I read one note that some people who had Covid plus vaccination have developed a super immunity against Covid type viruses.  Then silence on the subject.  Getting immunity from having had the virus seems a taboo subject, oddly, though it does happen.  Along with  deaths and long Covid, but still, what is...
 
MagSeven
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vespers: So when he was wearing a mask, are we talking properly over his mouth and nose, or was that just too much hassle at a (probably loud) concert with the cheering and singing along?


The mask doesn't protect you greatly. It protects others from you. It's the ultimate exercise in selflessness. I'm pretty fit. I am away from my immediate family and really have no one elderly or in obvious poor health in my life. Yet I got a vaccine and wear a mask just because I read The Stand and saw the "Ass Penny" sketch as a kid. I get how exponential growth works and how scary it can be.  Wearing a mask isn't that bad at all and I'm enjoying not getting the flu, a cold or my annual strep throat bout. Asia has been doing it for a long ass time and we should have been doing it earlier than Covid. Our response to this virus has been embarrassing and fark you Australia as well you started out great and now you're blowing it. Funny how  no crazy freedom protests happened when it was "the gays" getting AIDS in the 80s.  Funny how no one really questions the military throwing like 10 shots into new recruits. Funny how we all got vaccinated to go to farking school. All of a sudden it's a problem when all of the dumbest motherfarkers you went to high school with that barely graduated are doing research on facebook with their bare asses on their toilets and feeding off of each other as if they are an elite brain-trust. Idiocracy is happening right now and why aren't we capable of stopping it?

Thus ends my drunken rantings.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: So what you're telling me is that he found a way to get almost six months off of work.

/Maybe the anti-vaxxers are the sane ones after all!


Yeah hundreds of thousands of them are never going back to work ever again
 
