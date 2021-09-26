 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAFF Huntsville)   Man arrested after setting up to 10 fires in multiple businesses last night across Madison County, AL. Ambitious pyromaniac, isn't he?   (waff.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Constable, Madison Police Department, Sheriff, tenth fire, 24-year-old Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, Crime  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well he's blah, so I expect he will have defenders and offenders here. However, his targets are suggestive of a man who has purpose:

• 4851 Whitesburg Drive - Plato's Closet
• 1795 US Highway 72 East- McDonald's
• 2125 Winchester Road Northeast- Aldi
• 125 Winchester Road Northeast- Dollar General
• 6070 Moores Mill Road- Kroger
• 6140 University Drive- Walmart
• 2718 Carl T Jones Drive Southeast- Dick's Sporting Goods
• 8000 Madison Blvd Ste A - Publix
• 8020 Madison Blvd - Champy's Chicken
• 1604 Winchester Rd - Dollar Generalk

These are the targets of a man who has been wronged with unfair wages. That there are so many speaks to how easy it is for him to be taken advantage of.

Go, Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert. You do you.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alabama.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Burning Bridges of Madison County
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did it form a ring?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See.  There is a downside to having really good traffic flow making getting across town one less thing to worry about.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The roof the roof the roof is on fire
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just be grateful that most arsonists are pyrodepressives.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ktybear: Did it form a ring?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)
Youtube wmin5WkOuPw
 
Tinderlicious
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he spare the bridges?  Please god not the bridges.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Must be the latest social media 'challenge.'
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.