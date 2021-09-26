 Skip to content
 
(Zillow) Weeners This brightly colored home first looks a bit like a children's museum until that second to last picture   (zillow.com) divider line
    Weeners, Standardized test, Urban design, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, Van Gogh, Zillow Group, Walking audit  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does the faucet get shorter when you turn on the cold water tap?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like the house has hard water.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As per Google view, directly across from a parking garage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That house is gay in both senses of the word.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wtf
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that supposed to be David Bowie?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Is that supposed to be David Bowie?


Dick Trickle.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd chill there for a day on mushrooms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The weirdo AirBNB potential is off the charts.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that Pee Wee's Playhouse?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you let the kids design and decorate the house.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Florida?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is that Pee Wee's Playhouse?
[Fark user image 728x396]


More importantly, do they make a Cowboy Curtis sex doll yet?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or as it might be called on acid, "An AirBNB to remember..."
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like it was designed by the cast of H.R. Puff 'n Stuff on acid with the Bugaloos advising on the final design.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Festive
 
LadySusan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I liked some of it. The floors were excellent, the palette was cool. I might tone it down a bit though and make more of a sense of living spaces. I could live there in another life.

fragMasterFlash: The weirdo AirBNB potential is off the charts.


Excellent use of the property! Assuming there's enough desire to vacation in Waukesha.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a legitimate plumbing term.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The one in the bathroom, over the toilet, probably has a ballcock.
 
BigChad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is that Pee Wee's Playhouse?
[Fark user image 728x396]

More importantly, do they make a Cowboy Curtis sex doll yet?


Not yet. Lawrence Fishburne hasn't yet gotten that hard up for cash.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'd chill there for a day on mushrooms.


I'd chill there for a day and take mushrooms when I got back home to come down from the visit
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Excellent use of the property! Assuming there's enough desire to vacation in Waukesha.


Yeah I don't think there are flocks of people waiting to see the birthplace of Les Paul and Steve Miller.  I'm amazed they threw a building out there that was more than four walls, taupe paint and cheap laminate.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: brantgoose: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is that Pee Wee's Playhouse?
[Fark user image 728x396]

More importantly, do they make a Cowboy Curtis sex doll yet?

Not yet. Lawrence Fishburne hasn't yet gotten that hard up for cash.


His daughter has interesting videos.

/not that I ever sought them out specifically....
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like someone turned the Partridge Family's bus inside out while Keith was driving.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nah, I'm good. I got to #11 and was getting a headache.
 
