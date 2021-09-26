 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   North Dakota's "Flying Farmer" plows his own furrow   (mprnews.org) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Bismarck, North Dakota, John Smith, North Dakota, Family members, North Dakota's version, Individual donations, first car, Smith's previous jump  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 11:53 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow. He crashed down real good.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You guys are just watching. Dude is doing it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved :( something stupid and pointless
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DAMN YOU,  GRAVITY!
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As he respectfully mashes the flag into the dirt.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x238]

Wow. He crashed down real good.


Which car is his? Also anyone got video?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was never going to end well
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's going to cut North Dakota's population by 1/3
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.