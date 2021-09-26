 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The F word comes of age
39
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No shiat.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least someone still has some f*cks to give.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fahrvergnügen?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But not on Fark
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
kcuF
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Freedom?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Klassy
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [Fark user image image 720x940]


Seems more like a two time Hugo Award Nominee Chuck Tingle book.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shortly on Fox:
BIDEN'S CDC IS DISTRIBUTING POSTERS USING THE F-WORD!
THINK OF THE CHILDREN!!!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mjjt: But not on Fark


fark fark fark... farking fark fark.
 
groppet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But we can't be mean to them or mock them it would hurt their feelings.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there really a farking vaccine? Wouldn't that be the birth control pill?

/don't normally wear a farking mask unless my partner insists. kinky
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's funny because so few people know that the name of this site is fark and not Fark.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FLUCK
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Right, because in Manhattan, it's all of the MAGA hat wearing whiteys who are terrified and avoiding masks and vaccines.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: It's funny because so few people know that the name of this site is fark and not Fark.


When I ask a woman if she wants to fark she immediately thinks I want to fark.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How much does it cost to say fark on Fark?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Masks are theater.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Right, because in Manhattan, it's all of the MAGA hat wearing whiteys who are terrified and avoiding masks and vaccines.


They have idiots too.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abox: Masks are theater.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Right, because in Manhattan, it's all of the MAGA hat wearing whiteys who are terrified and avoiding masks and vaccines.


Plague Rats are not only White Middle-aged Males.

Hell, we're on the border between city and country, so today I saw them at an apple farm and others at a gas station, others at a Walmart.

Some were White, others Hispanic, others Black.

That said, nobody farked around at the butcher, because the choice between being civil and not getting meat isn't a one. Everyone masked, everyone keeping their distance, everyone getting meat.

Asshole isn't a race, it's a creed.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Love the upside down flag on the hat.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.


Before vaccination you're wearing a mask to protect yourself AND others.

After vaccination you're wearing a mask only to protect others.  Particularly the unvaccinated.  You can still spread the disease, it just won't kill YOU or lead to serious illness.

So I guess it boils down to this: Do you care about strangers who, for whatever reason, haven't gotten vaccinated?

For me the answer is yes, but mostly due to the immunocompromised and those with a legitimate reason to not be vaccinated.  I understand that is a minority of the unvaccinated at this point, but still.

Wearing a mask is not an inconvenience to me, and I like not catching colds.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.


Ever hear of the delta variant? Ever hear of breakthrough infections? Try a little google-fu.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.


You can still catch and transmit the virus.  Vaccinated people with comorbidities can still experience serious symptoms up to and including death.

Unless you're fine being a selfish ass and killing a complete stranger who has a heart condition, wear a mask.
 
schubie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abox: Masks are theater.


Well, it's better than farking Cats because I've been exposed countless times (of which I know) and haven't gotten sick. Until 6 months ago they were my only protection.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Read the farking sign
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

solokumba: mjjt: But not on Fark

fark fark fark... farking fark fark.


the fark?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

akya: So I guess it boils down to this: Do you care about strangers who, for whatever reason, haven't gotten vaccinated?


No one on fark seems to.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.


Why is responding to you even a thing anymore.

What the f*ck.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.

You can still catch and transmit the virus.  Vaccinated people with comorbidities can still experience serious symptoms up to and including death.


So why do we need vaccine passports again?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.

You can still catch and transmit the virus.  Vaccinated people with comorbidities can still experience serious symptoms up to and including death.

Unless you're fine being a selfish ass and killing a complete stranger who has a heart condition, wear a mask.


It's weird when people funny reality.

Wear a mask, it hides that "you farking moron" face you (I) make.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Jeebus Saves: You don't need a mask when you're vaccinated.

You can still catch and transmit the virus.  Vaccinated people with comorbidities can still experience serious symptoms up to and including death.

Unless you're fine being a selfish ass and killing a complete stranger who has a heart condition, wear a mask.


Hell, or even a complete stranger that just caught a really shiatty die roll on their resistance check.  Rare but possible as long as the unvaccinated are making sure that it's everywhere.  Enough tries at even a small chance eventually it's gonna hit
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: Is there really a farking vaccine? Wouldn't that be the birth control pill?

/don't normally wear a farking mask unless my partner insists. kinky


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
