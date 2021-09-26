 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   In the weeks since a Michigan doctor wrote about 8 combative COVID patients, 6 of them have died. Hope he has a good alibi   (thehill.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On a positive note, they've been upgraded to 'combatting becoming worn food' and no longer burdens to society.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Regardless of why some unvaccinated patients chose not to get immunized, Trunsky said to the newspaper that "they are paying the price, and they are getting mad at us."

That is so, so, so, soooooo farked up.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"they are paying the price, and they are getting mad at us."

Of course they are.  People who are idiots don't like being told they're idiots.  And the definitely don't like dealing with the consequences of their idiocy.  So they get angry with those who are trying to help them because they really don't want to believe that they're sick and potentially dying.

My only hope is that they die quickly and don't take anyone else with them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In an interview with The Washington Post published Friday, Trunsky said six of the eight patients he mentioned in his Facebook post have since died.

Fark user imageView Full Size


good
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weirdest genocide ever.

It's like the Nazis are fist fighting to crowd into gas chambers while protesting OSHA.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.

My sympathy to the doctor and hospital staff.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: On a positive note, they've been upgraded to 'combatting becoming worn food' and no longer burdens to society.


With all that Ivermectin, the worms might not be up to the challenge.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Okay.

My sympathy to the doctor and hospital staff.


THIS.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chariset: markie_farkie: On a positive note, they've been upgraded to 'combatting becoming worn food' and no longer burdens to society.

With all that Ivermectin, the worms might not be up to the challenge.


Worms?  markie_farkieclearly said wornfood.  As in, look for them at an upcoming award show with Lady Gaga.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
75% is a fine start. Here's hoping he runs the table.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised that more healthcare workers aren't being assaulted because of the dangerous shiz percolating on Facebook.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"they are paying the price, and they are getting mad at us."

Dollars to donuts they've previously spent a lot of time going on about "Personal Responsibility".
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark 'em. It's a brighter, sunnier day without those belligerent assholes here.

/Kind of feel sorry for their obligatory five kids, though.
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Comments on the article don't load for me. Phew.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, you can pretend you don't have COVID all day long, but you're still dead.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Based on this data, we can assume that if this doctor writes about you in a social media post, you have a 1 in 4 chance of survival.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's heartbreaking to hear stories like this.

People who have devoted their lives to helping other people shouldn't have to deal with this shiat in any way, shape or form.

I've spoken out numerous times about how I think it's horrible that otherwise decent people delight in the death of the type cretins that abuse medical professionals, but goddamn it, I'm starting to see their point...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah, you can pretend you don't have COVID all day long, but you're still dead.


I'm not dead.

He says that he's not dead!

/ it's only a matter of time some virus truther digs up one of the mass graves to "prove" that it wasn't real
 
indylaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The alibi goes something like: "by the time you had to check into the hospital with COVID-19, you're most likely farked, and taking quack cures instead of following a doctor's advice doesn't improve your odds".
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The doctor has an alibi. The patients were intransigent assholes. Do his critics want him to force a needle with the vaccine into their arms?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Yeah, you can pretend you don't have COVID all day long, but you're still dead.

I'm not dead.

He says that he's not dead!

/ it's only a matter of time some virus truther digs up one of the mass graves to "prove" that it wasn't real


There should be a before in there.

/ DAMN YOU IPHONE
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Yeah, you can pretend you don't have COVID all day long, but you're still dead.

I'm not dead.

He says that he's not dead!

/ it's only a matter of time some virus truther digs up one of the mass graves to "prove" that it wasn't real


He's pining for the fjords.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I'm honestly surprised that more healthcare workers aren't being assaulted because of the dangerous shiz percolating on Facebook.


antivaxxers busted one of their buddies out of hospital in ireland and killed him.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who are these people?

I find myself wondering about them and how they've managed to function at all in the world.

Apparently, they're out there.  (spooky music goes here)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doctors need to abandon bedside manner and tell these people they are garbage to their face. I don't mean the stupid trash dying, I mean their relatives seeing their spouses, siblings and children die, and then telling the doc that they still can't recommend the vaccine or get it themselves. They need to be told to die at home. Why should they bother medical professionals with their dying after they've been given every type of warning and still refuse to listen?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

browneye: Regardless of why some unvaccinated patients chose not to get immunized, Trunsky said to the newspaper that "they are paying the price, and they are getting mad at us."

That is so, so, so, soooooo farked up.


S.O.P. for double think, or your generic entitled Alpha Male/Tiger Mom.

Science? Pfft. I know more than science.

Why isn't doctor saving me? Why do you keep calling it a science?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: iheartscotch: I'm honestly surprised that more healthcare workers aren't being assaulted because of the dangerous shiz percolating on Facebook.

antivaxxers busted one of their buddies out of hospital in ireland and killed him.


FTFA: Letterkenny

TO BE FAAAAAAAAAIR.

To be fair, he was 75. His outlook was probably pretty grim.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've mentioned this before. There's a Robert Frost poem, Fire and Ice, which debates the cause of the end of the world -- hate or desire.  "From what I've tasted of desire/I hold with those who favor fire/But if it had to perish twice/I know the power of hate is great/And would suffice."

That seems to have rounded it out for Frost. What we're seeing is the existence of a third destructive force: intellectual vanity. People these days can't admit they were wrong. They'd rather die. For me, I'm in my 70s and from a weird other era. Harry Truman was president! And raised Catholic. We were always owning up to our errors and sins so admitting I made a mistake is no big deal. What these people are doing is bizarre.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buttercat: Who are these people?

I find myself wondering about them and how they've managed to function at all in the world.

Apparently, they're out there.  (spooky music goes here)


They are scared. And, sometimes, scared people will do or believe just about anything to not feel scared anymore. It gives them the perception of control.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haha, yes. Die trash
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: On a positive note, they've been upgraded to 'combatting becoming worn food' and no longer burdens to society.


If they took ivermectin, can they still be worm food?
 
Unright
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

replacementcool: iheartscotch: I'm honestly surprised that more healthcare workers aren't being assaulted because of the dangerous shiz percolating on Facebook.

antivaxxers busted one of their buddies out of hospital in ireland and killed him.


"Italian Gravegliu identifies as a Freeman of the Land, a group of people who believe laws only apply to them if they consent and therefore are above those laws. It's similar to the sovereign citizen movement in the US."

It should be legal to freely rob from them and illegal to hire them or trade goods with them (cut their power, water, etc.). If they don't want to abide by society's laws then they aren't allowed the benefits of society.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chariset: markie_farkie: On a positive note, they've been upgraded to 'combatting becoming worn food' and no longer burdens to society.

With all that Ivermectin, the worms might not be up to the challenge.


Damnit
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of all the things that bother me, people who refused the vaccine and drop dead is not on my list at all.  My concern is reserved for the people who can't have the vaccine for valid medical reasons.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: replacementcool: iheartscotch: I'm honestly surprised that more healthcare workers aren't being assaulted because of the dangerous shiz percolating on Facebook.

antivaxxers busted one of their buddies out of hospital in ireland and killed him.

FTFA: Letterkenny

TO BE FAAAAAAAAAIR.

To be fair, he was 75. His outlook was probably pretty grim.


And he did go back to the hospital before he died, so... they can still blame the hospital.

But I still don't see why their best quacks, homeopaths, witch-doctors, faith-healers or whoever couldn't save him.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: buttercat: Who are these people?

I find myself wondering about them and how they've managed to function at all in the world.

Apparently, they're out there.  (spooky music goes here)

They are scared. And, sometimes, scared people will do or believe just about anything to not feel scared anymore. It gives them the perception of control.


Interesting.

Like an extreme form of denial.

Thanks for this explanation.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away."
― Philip K. Dick
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Weirdest genocide ever.

It's like the Nazis are fist fighting to crowd into gas chambers while protesting OSHA.


They will not repla--GGHHRRHRHHRNNNGN>...<thunk>dead
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbirchall: Chariset: markie_farkie: On a positive note, they've been upgraded to 'combatting becoming worn food' and no longer burdens to society.

With all that Ivermectin, the worms might not be up to the challenge.

Worms?  markie_farkieclearly said wornfood.  As in, look for them at an upcoming award show with Lady Gaga.

[Fark user image 200x445]



Fark user imageFark user image

Dimples everywhere!
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm usually against people self-diagnosing or going to their doctor seeking medication the TV suggested to them (ask your doctor if this diabetes drug that rots you pereneum is right for you!)

In this case, I think they should get exactly what they're asking for. If they're demanding antimalarials and horse dewormers, over a physician's objection, to fight a viral respiratory disease then let the morons die worm-free. Because refusing and them still dying lets their sad idiot wife go crying to their idiot friends that "Jimmy might still be here, if only that doctor had given him the horse paste he asked for!"
 
