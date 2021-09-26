 Skip to content
(Fox 26 Houston)   When "rolling coal" goes wrong   (fox26houston.com) divider line
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*sigh*  We really need a "Texas" tag.  :-/
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"rolling coal"

So the bicyclists were black?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: "rolling coal"

So the bicyclists were black?


Eventually.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 16-year-old boy. According to Ferrell, the teen stayed at the scene and met with police after hitting the cyclists."

Already a waste of humanity.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

And never will be, because this is officially sanctioned behavior.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

And never will be, because this is officially sanctioned behavior.


Probably related to someone "important". Maybe a cop, sheriff, mayor, big businessman. That's small towns for ya.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The driver has been identified as Ethan Couch's cousin, Eddie Sofa King Stupid.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't Texas where that affluenza kids got out of jail?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

freddyV: Wasn't Texas where that affluenza kids got out of jail?


Yeah.  Ethan Couch .
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assault with a deadly weapon.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: GardenWeasel: As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

And never will be, because this is officially sanctioned behavior.

Probably related to someone "important". Maybe a cop, sheriff, mayor, big businessman. That's small towns for ya.


And if not, he's a smart, God-fearing child who made a mistake. You wouldn't want a simple mistake to get in the way of this kid's bright future.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.


Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04


Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]


Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]

Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.


But he just passed the Texas Rangers' admissions test.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

And never will be, because this is officially sanctioned behavior.


Picklehead: GardenWeasel: As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

And never will be, because this is officially sanctioned behavior.

Probably related to someone "important". Maybe a cop, sheriff, mayor, big businessman. That's small towns for ya.


Plus, it's Texas, where they probably lump cyclists in with Libruls and other game species where it's always open season and no bag limit.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every single one of those cyclists should sue that little punk (and his parents if needed) to smithereens... after he is charged criminally.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hugram: after he is charged criminally


Considering he hasn't even been arrested (no note of whether a traffic citation was issued), I really doubt that will happen.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the ad I get for this story.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was hoping that the "goes wrong" meant that the coal roller's vehicle had burst into flame.

/I am still hoping this happens sometime during a coal rolling incident.
//I sometimes drive a Prius.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]

Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.


I don't think you can attempt negligent homicide, as it's negligence, not intention.  No intention to commit bodily harm or worse.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: I was hoping that the "goes wrong" meant that the coal roller's vehicle had burst into flame.

/I am still hoping this happens sometime during a coal rolling incident.
//I sometimes drive a Prius.


I've always wondered what a well placed m80 would do inside one of those stacks. Would it ignite or just blow or remain inert?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congrats kid. You're a murderer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]

Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.


Ride a bike for the rest of his life.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: markie_farkie: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]

Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.

Ride a bike for the rest of his life.


A three wheel trike with handlebar tassels, a floral wicker basket on the front, and a megaphone that plays I'M A LOSER on a continuous loop with every turn of the tires.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Congrats kid. You're a murderer.


Did someone die since the article was posted?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: SurfaceTension: "rolling coal"

So the bicyclists were black?

Eventually.


Mary Poppins - Chim Chim Cher-ee
Youtube kG6O4N3wxf8
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: "rolling coal"

So the bicyclists were black?


Well yeah, but also blue.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image image 425x566]
This is the ad I get for this story.


Bit on the nose that.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a cyclist and live in a town where 5 cyclists were murdered by a extremely drugged driver. He got 40-75 years and hopefully will die in prison. He was a dirtbag to begin with. Too bad this POS is only 16. I'd love to see him tried as an adult.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]


I believe that also gets him an "Assault with a deadly weapon" charge when it involves striking someone with a vehicle.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

Well it's Texas, he'll probably be given a medal for sticking it to those commie green hippie bicyclists.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was commercial where a judge bangs the gavel, a kid says 'sorry' to his parents and the other attorney says "we'll start recording assets to size, home, savings, college funds...". I don't know how the commercial ends.  I think they went to Chucky Cheese but I'd like that first part to happen to the kid and his parents.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: hugram: after he is charged criminally

Considering he hasn't even been arrested (no note of whether a traffic citation was issued), I really doubt that will happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun doing a few decades for your road rage impulse, asshole.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]

Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.


And I wonder if he was able to "blow coal" which emission devices on the truck were defeated or modified that will result in fines from the EPA in the amounts of tens of thousands of dollars?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Have fun doing a few decades for your road rage impulse, asshole.


Yeah, that ain't happening buddy.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: El_Dan: Have fun doing a few decades for your road rage impulse, asshole.

Yeah, that ain't happening buddy.


Did you flee the law?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: GardenWeasel: As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

And never will be, because this is officially sanctioned behavior.

Probably related to someone "important". Maybe a cop, sheriff, mayor, big businessman. That's small towns for ya.


Hell, wait until they sue the victims' families for farking up the truck >.>
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested."

Another case of "boys will be boys".  For fark's sake.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of Saturday evening, the driver of the pickup truck had not been arrested.

Why the ever-loving fark not?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: markie_farkie: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.  Moments later, the pickup trick tried doing the same thing to other cyclists riding ahead of Ferrell.
"The reason he couldn't stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists," said Ferrell.  "He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

That's murder, my friends. Maybe not first degree, but that's murder. At the very, VERY, least, negligent homicide.

Responding to myself here, but under Texas' code, clearly manslaughter:

Sec. 19.04

Of course, no one died. Dammit, I jumped to conclusions.

[media-amazon.com image 425x633]

Still. It's attempted negligent homicide. Along with reckless endangerment.  And a dozen other traffic statutes.

The fact that he repeated the act twice indicates  clear intent to inflict harm on others.

He should do time along with community service and lose his license for a decade.

And I wonder if he was able to "blow coal" which emission devices on the truck were defeated or modified that will result in fines from the EPA in the amounts of tens of thousands of dollars?


Pfft.
The EPA has no jurisdiction in Texas!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is the ad I get for this story.


I'm not in the market for a pickup truck, but I do have to wonder: is it even possible anymore to get one with a grill that *doesn't* look like it's designed to be as overcompensatingly-macho as possible? It seems like every new truck I see these days has the most ugly, imposing, just-plain-ludicrous grill you can imagine, and if I actually needed a truck for something practical rather than as a multi-ton penis enhancer that would annoy the sh*t out of me.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas. Case will be dismissed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always went wrong.

/this is just an amusing type of wrong
//too bad every instance didn't turn out even worse
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh you can see the whitesainjng throughout  This article

'He made a mistake'

He stated at the scene ( such lawful! Much concerned)
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/At least we know why the air is so bad there.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: grokca: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is the ad I get for this story.

I'm not in the market for a pickup truck, but I do have to wonder: is it even possible anymore to get one with a grill that *doesn't* look like it's designed to be as overcompensatingly-macho as possible? It seems like every new truck I see these days has the most ugly, imposing, just-plain-ludicrous grill you can imagine, and if I actually needed a truck for something practical rather than as a multi-ton penis enhancer that would annoy the sh*t out of me.


if you don't need an 8' bed

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/​

^ a return to sensibility
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
