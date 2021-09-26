 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   ...NOT NEWS: SC Attorney loses DUI civil suit after skating on at least six previous ones. KINDA NEWS: Was driving with a BAC of .148. FARK: Gets slapped with record $12.5M penalty. ULTRA FARK: It's Subby's wife's ex   (goingslawfirm.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, Traffic collision, Tort, Damages, Road accidents, Law, Jury, Personal injury, Columbia attorney Robert Goings  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 7:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Ex" huh??? So...what's she like? She drinks, but does she...you know???
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So much for child support or alimony.
 
rickmaze [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd say she was lucky to escape alive.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you inviting us to join her in pointing and laughing, or are you suggesting we should join you in needling her for hooking up with jerks?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ex ... what? I'm not one to assume the assumption is the intended. Deets, subby! Moar deets!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Ex" huh??? So...what's she like? She drinks, but does she...you know???


I'll bet she does.

I'LL BET SHE DOES!
 
sforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Your wife has horrible taste in men, point made.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She dodged a bullet. Mostly.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Ex ... what? I'm not one to assume the assumption is the intended. Deets, subby! Moar deets!


returntothe80s.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's nice but they still have to collect on the judgement.   Best real they'll get is a promise to pay $25 a month until it's paid off.

Lost the good jerb
Rehab is expensive
Own medical bills
Crappy new job pays shiat
Second tour through rehab is expensive.
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't follow the news on my wife's exes.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Ex ... what? I'm not one to assume the assumption is the intended. Deets, subby! Moar deets!


Subby has almost doxxed himself already.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Combustion: "Ex" huh??? So...what's she like? She drinks, but does she...you know???

I'll bet she does.

I'LL BET SHE DOES!


Say no more!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BAC .148? You could power a small city on something like that.  I'm picturing the matrix but all the pods are full of drunks and no one really wants a virtual life.  Just pour em another one and don't mind the pod pee.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

comrade: I don't follow the news on my wife's exes.


You will once authorities find the bodies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Drunk hit someone in a construction zone?  Up here, it is supposedly a trip to prison automatically.  Drunk, texting or you just hate someone holding a sign at $40 an hour.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, it's a first: Mrs. Subby is getting a kick out of these replies....
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: BAC .148? You could power a small city on something like that.  I'm picturing the matrix but all the pods are full of drunks and no one really wants a virtual life.  Just pour em another one and don't mind the pod pee.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sorry about your impending divorce, Subby.
 
werbito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Congrats
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: BAC .148? You could power a small city on something like that.  I'm picturing the matrix but all the pods are full of drunks and no one really wants a virtual life.  Just pour em another one and don't mind the pod pee.


.148?

Amateur.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
um, drunk driver was a male.
y'all get facepalmed for your incorrect assumptions

/chicks are allowed to submit links, right?
//subby & ex could both be male
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: HawgWild: Ex ... what? I'm not one to assume the assumption is the intended. Deets, subby! Moar deets!

Subby has almost doxxed himself already.


Him?

Did you guys read... never mind.
 
mentula
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
you win fark for the rest of the year subby.
srsly.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: Harry Freakstorm: BAC .148? You could power a small city on something like that.  I'm picturing the matrix but all the pods are full of drunks and no one really wants a virtual life.  Just pour em another one and don't mind the pod pee.

.148?

Amateur.


FOUR HOURS after the accident?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Odd Bird: um, drunk driver was a male.
y'all get facepalmed for your incorrect assumptions

/chicks are allowed to submit links, right?
//subby & ex could both be male

I fail
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Congratulations, Subby. You were able to escape.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, Subby here.  Time for some backstory.

Mrs. Coast and the Ex were married in late 90s, split up in early Oughts due to...You Know.  In between came an amazing kid, but when things went south the Ex proceeded to gaslight her into believing that she had no real options to get custody, and he ended up as the custodial parent  In the meantime, she ended up homeless at least once or twice and had a hell of a time rebuilding her life. (We met 16 years ago and married three years later)  Without getting into a lot of detail, The Amazing Kid ended up choosing to live with us a few years ago because we were able to provide a stable, peaceful, and just not insane environment.

Mind you, I never thought I'd hear the words 'stable, peaceful, and just not insane' associated with me, but here we are.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, she drove him into being a degenerate drunk. She'll do the same to you. Beware.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So she left an alcoholic to marry a Farker?  Was he not enough of a drunk or something?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's nice but they still have to collect on the judgement.   Best real they'll get is a promise to pay $25 a month until it's paid off.

Lost the good jerb
Rehab is expensive
Own medical bills
Crappy new job pays shiat
Second tour through rehab is expensive.


The guy's car insurance should pay at least up to his policy limit plus any umbrella, or more - possibly all of it - if they had a reasonable chance to settle and failed to.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...Odd Bird, thanks for the TotalFark!!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: So she left an alcoholic to marry a Farker?  Was he not enough of a drunk or something?


Didn't want to hang with an amateur, and clearly the guy couldn't hold his booze...

/ I keed, I keed.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"In 2018, Columbia-area attorney Jason Buffkin crashed his Honda..."

If your attorney drives a Honda...you might need a better attorney.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Ex" huh??? So...what's she like? She drinks, but does she...you know???


Do Buffkin stuff?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: HawgWild: Ex ... what? I'm not one to assume the assumption is the intended. Deets, subby! Moar deets!

Subby has almost doxxed himself already.


Seriously, Subby is very brave, very foolish, or both. There's a recurring topic here on Fark that I have a direct personal connection to, and would love to chime in with my expertise in every related thread, but doing so would all but identify me.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.