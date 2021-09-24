 Skip to content
 
Stuck at home during the pandemic, man naturally built a giant slingshot
13
Noah_Tall
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mister Wilson!  Your time has come Mr. Wilson!  C'mon out and play! Now!

Coming soon, Tarantino newest film: The Menance
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eva is a goddess
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One might guess, that of all the various sites around, FARK might have a bias about backyard slingshots

montanaoutdoor.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was just idly wondering how powerful a catapult could be built with modern materials. Not looking it up in case it ruins the super-sonic launcher I'm imagining.
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Me and my kids used to live on a court and we used to gather all the kids around on a hot day and take turns launching water balloons at a kid with a water balloon slingshot. A target kid was chosen, kid puts on eye goggles and is given a tennis racket. Target kid is at one end of the court and the rest of us are on the other end launching balloons at the kid.

Direct hits were very rare. Turns out water balloon slingshots aren't very accurate. So every kid wanted to be the 'target'. If you have kids around and the temperature goes over about 75 degrees, by all means get yourself a water balloon slingshot and some balloons. The kids will thank you for it and you'll have fun too.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fetchez la vache!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: One might guess, that of all the various sites around, FARK might have a bias about backyard slingshots

[montanaoutdoor.com image 850x500]


animated
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We had a slingshot that same size when we were children. It took three of us - one on each arm and one to pull it back. We'd go to the giant grocery store about a mile from our houses and bomb people in the parking lot then escape through the woods. I don't think they ever even saw us because the range on the thing was like a full block.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
AS ONE DOES
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should've built a razor to shave off that ridiculous moustache.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In high school we (dorks, druggies, and punks) used a water balloon launcher to hurl raw hamburger meat over the cafeteria at the jocks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You want slingshots? Head on over to YouTube and check out Jörg Sprave's channel.
 
