Scientists confirm that antimatter has struck antarctica, proving what Sheldon said
599 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 5:55 PM (21 minutes ago)



26 Comments
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading that was like listening to Charlie Brown's teacher.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was most amused by how "Powerful hunk of antimatter" was a single anti-neutrino.  By that measure, my dick is a tree-trunk you might find in a stand of new saplings.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Reading that was like listening to Charlie Brown's teacher.


Maybe this will help...

images.latintimes.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: I was most amused by how "Powerful hunk of antimatter" was a single anti-neutrino.


So, I'm confused... is 6.3 petaelectronvolts more or less than the static electricity it takes to make a balloon stick to the wall?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dbirchall: phalamir: I was most amused by how "Powerful hunk of antimatter" was a single anti-neutrino.

So, I'm confused... is 6.3 petaelectronvolts more or less than the static electricity it takes to make a balloon stick to the wall?


It's .0001 joule.  Not sure what that means in balloon static
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh​hhhhhhhhhh..........
 
DVD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So is it now Anti-Antarctica?
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wake me up when an ancient machine on a crater on Deimos starts firing strangelets in our direction.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?


It's a neutrino with a goatee and a bad attitude.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phalamir: dbirchall: phalamir: I was most amused by how "Powerful hunk of antimatter" was a single anti-neutrino.

So, I'm confused... is 6.3 petaelectronvolts more or less than the static electricity it takes to make a balloon stick to the wall?

It's .0001 joule.  Not sure what that means in balloon static


CERN can barely generate particles with even 1/1,200 that much energy.

So scale is kind of important here.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?


It's right-handed instead of left-handed: https://neutrinos.fnal.g​ov/mysteries/h​andedness/
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
gateworld.netView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: dbirchall: phalamir: I was most amused by how "Powerful hunk of antimatter" was a single anti-neutrino.

So, I'm confused... is 6.3 petaelectronvolts more or less than the static electricity it takes to make a balloon stick to the wall?

It's .0001 joule.  Not sure what that means in balloon static


Must be physics day on fark. The charge on a balloon is typically in the range of nanocoulombs at kilovolts, so microelectron-volts, a bit less than a PeV. 1 PeV = 0.0001 joules is the energy of a paper clip dropped from a hight of 1 cm, which is a lot for one subatomic particle.
Disclaimer: I have been drinking and may have messed up that calculation.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
that is um stretching it TC.  Also fark Big Bang Theory
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?


Zero charge. It has an opposite "lepton number" to a regular neutrino or to an electron. It might also be the same thing as a regular neutrino.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh god we're on the wrong side of an anti neutrino gap! Increase the military budget!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: cheeseaholic: WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?

It's right-handed instead of left-handed: https://neutrinos.fnal.go​v/mysteries/handedness/


oh and if you're curious, this is a huge problem for symmetry.  The universe should have even Charge, Parity (chirality) and time direction, but uh, in every instance there is a preference, But all together they might be symmetric or some dumb shiat, it's sunday goddamn.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to like Big Bang Theory when I was leaving it on because The News on Six was the lead in and wasn't actively watching it.  Then one hot day when I was living without air conditioning, I came home from a long day at work and actually watched an episode while eating dinner.  It was then I realized the punchline to literally, not figuratively, every joke is either, "he's a geek" or "she's a clueless ditz" and it completely ruined the show for me.  I watched a couple syndicated episodes after that, in no particular order, just whatever happened to be on, and it was the same with every episode.  It became completely unwatchable for me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phalamir: I was most amused by how "Powerful hunk of antimatter" was a single anti-neutrino.  By that measure, my dick is a tree-trunk you might find in a stand of new saplings.


"Long and thin will get it in, but short and fat is where it's at" is something nobody has ever said to me.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: cheeseaholic: WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?

Zero charge. It has an opposite "lepton number" to a regular neutrino or to an electron. It might also be the same thing as a regular neutrino.


So, in other words, they really have NO FARKING CLUE what it really was?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cheeseaholic: WTF is an antineutrino?  It has the opposite charge as a neutrino?


It means that this antinuetrino has a chirality Right, weak isospin +1/2, and lepton nr -1.

So, yeah. Are you so stupid you don't even know how the world around you works?!?
 
