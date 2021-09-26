 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   Protip: Be sure you can correctly identify your child among other children   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of children look the same from a top-down view.

We need to get a grip about children in this country. I was detained by police in a Target because my niece was being a little shiat because I told her at some point she couldn't put a toy in the cart and she said "You're not my dad you can't tell me what to do!" Boom, ten minutes later, I'm trying to explain to an officer that yes, we're related and yes, she's being a little shiat.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ehh, it's whatsisface. You know - he wears a hat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How many other kids have matching tattoos?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people have trouble differentiating faces. Just sayin'.

prosopagnosia:face blindness. a brain disorder characterized by the inability to recognize or differentiate faces.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, you with the face!
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Hey, you with the face!

3dwarehouse.sketchup.comView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A lot of children look the same from a top-down view.

We need to get a grip about children in this country. I was detained by police in a Target because my niece was being a little shiat because I told her at some point she couldn't put a toy in the cart and she said "You're not my dad you can't tell me what to do!" Boom, ten minutes later, I'm trying to explain to an officer that yes, we're related and yes, she's being a little shiat.


Don't forget being a dad and taking your kid to the park. Clearly, as a man, you are up to no good
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why my kids all had these.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ damn thumb twitch
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A lot of children look the same from a top-down view.


Liz And Peter Dinklage's Doomed Romance | 30 Rock
Youtube B3Hj5rQFiX4
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Don't forget being a dad and taking your kid to the park. Clearly, as a man, you are up to no good


30 years ago, as a dad of mixed race kids...
Walking through the mall with the twins in a stroller.

I got the stinkeye from everyone.

An elderly Black woman "Oh, are they yours?"
'No ma'am...as a 30 year old single guy, I love nothing better than to cruise the mall, babysitting other peoples kids'
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We need to get a grip about children in this country. I was detained by police in a Target because my niece was being a little shiat because I told her at some point she couldn't put a toy in the cart and she said "You're not my dad you can't tell me what to do!" Boom, ten minutes later, I'm trying to explain to an officer that yes, we're related and yes, she's being a little shiat.


And this part gets a CSB:

One of my cousins stopped by with his family to visit during a road trip and we went to lunch.  Lunch is over and we've paid and we're getting up to leave but the youngest isn't ready to go yet and works up to a bit of a tantrum.  She starts pulling him out of the restaurant.  "YOU'RE NOT MY MOM!!!!"

I learned that a woman can drag a screaming toddler out of a crowded restaurant and nobody will say a word if she looks annoyed enough.
 
