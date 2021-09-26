 Skip to content
(CNN)   The bounty on Brian Laundrie is now worth three times the bounty on a pregnant Texas woman who wants an abortion, so plan your work week accordingly   (cnn.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and thus, a Florida Man (at least in his heart, and soul, and character, ya know, where it counts) Dogg has been to the scene of the young-adult parenting of brian already.

and another farker captured that perfectly:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That guy is dead or in Mexico. They should torture the parents for information.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That guy is dead or in Mexico. They should torture the parents for information.


Device for waterboarding your Laundrie:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Lsherm: That guy is dead or in Mexico. They should torture the parents for information.

Device for waterboarding your Laundrie:
[Fark user image image 393x711]


Don't forget to put them through the wringer!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That guy is dead or in Mexico. They should torture the parents for information.


Or for fun.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gator food after killing himself.
 
