BREAKING: Fully decorated Christmas tree spotted in home 3 months before Christmas.
    Silly, Christmas tree, Tree, Yule, Christmas, Christmas Eve  
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might just be a tree-shaped lamp
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? Wait till after Thanksgiving you pos'
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people never really undo them, they just move them out of sight
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: It might just be a tree-shaped lamp


Fra-gee-lay
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat I haven't taken down mine yet
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: Some people never really undo them, they just move them out of sight


my FIL does this.

Hauls it in and out of the basement fully decorated every year.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to 'put my foot down' with my wife.  I will not put up a tree prior to Dec 1st, and it has to come down in the first week of the new year.

Otherwise we'd probably have a tree Nov 1st through February.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Christians. 9 nights of candles, latkes and dreidels and on to New Yer's!
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like Christmas starts earlier outside the US in general. Thank the lord for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I had to 'put my foot down' with my wife.  I will not put up a tree prior to Dec 1st, and it has to come down in the first week of the new year.

Otherwise we'd probably have a tree Nov 1st through February.


No. Take it down February 12. WTF
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for the day after Halloween like a good cat owner.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WTF? Wait till after Thanksgiving you pos'


Not sure Scotland celebrates Thanksgiving. I know there is a desire to leave the UK but I've not heard anything about Scotland becoming the 51st state.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never is best!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighborhood grocery store is already selling egg nog, and they already have their usual holiday baking/cooking display up too.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure Scotland celebrates Thanksgiving. I know there is a desire to leave the UK but I've not heard anything about Scotland becoming the 51st state.

You could always join Canada.  Better to be the 11th province than the 51st state.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: Not sure Scotland celebrates Thanksgiving. I know there is a desire to leave the UK but I've not heard anything about Scotland becoming the 51st state.

You could always join Canada.  Better to be the 11th province than the 51st state.


Counterpoint - Quebec
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it spotted at the 4 seasons..?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm no expert but...: Numberlady2: Not sure Scotland celebrates Thanksgiving. I know there is a desire to leave the UK but I've not heard anything about Scotland becoming the 51st state.

You could always join Canada.  Better to be the 11th province than the 51st state.

Counterpoint - Quebec


That's not much of a counterpoint.  Despite all the biatching you hear from the separatists, Quebec objectively massively benefits from being a Canadian province.  And if they magically managed to leave Canada despite how logistically impossible and economically devastating that would be... becoming an American state would bring all their fears to reality overnight.  They'd be a 'have not' state and the US would have zero interest in doing business with them in anything but English.
 
Chezzerai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna judge. One year I put the tree up at the end of August because I didn't think my oldest cat was going to make it to the xmas season. Those people have their reasons that are none of my business.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First world problems. I have had Halloween deco up inside the house since since roughly mid August. including a tree
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a rave
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Artcurus: First world problems. I have had Halloween deco up inside the house since since roughly mid August. including a tree


Halloween gets a pass. I think we can collectively agree on that....

//pumpkin spice, OTOH....
 
Icey_M
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've always wanted a Christmas room. Someday!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stopped at Lowe's this morning. Christmas is in full swing there, too.
 
get real
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good, crappy times....Trump, Covid.....enjoy a little fun early
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My only concession to xmas decorating is a poinsettia, maybe.  Haven't put up a tree in at least a decade.  Its amazing how freaked out some folks get by that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our Lowes already has their Christmas decoration out next to the Halloween ones.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I had to 'put my foot down' with my wife.  I will not put up a tree prior to Dec 1st, and it has to come down in the first week of the new year.

Otherwise we'd probably have a tree Nov 1st through February.


So you married a Filipina too, huh?

My wife started counting down 10 days ago. No tree, but shell probably put up decorations next week.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: Was it spotted at the 4 seasons..?


Was it decorated with dildoes?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Numberlady2: Not sure Scotland celebrates Thanksgiving. I know there is a desire to leave the UK but I've not heard anything about Scotland becoming the 51st state.

You could always join Canada.  Better to be the 11th province than the 51st state.


Senex Scotia?
 
