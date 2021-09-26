 Skip to content
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've completely run out of things to write about. Give us a hand here, eh?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked leafhoppers off some of my garden plants and tossed them into the web of a spider hanging out by my door.  It was interesting to watch.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda, she married me anyway.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they don't show too much interest in me, I will tolerate spiders because they eat the other bugs.

(They're fellow bughunters.)

The rest are not welcome in my lair.  They can have their space, and that space is outside.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest fear is that a snake will crawl up my pant leg and bite me in the dick
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PONE
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: As long as they don't show too much interest in me, I will tolerate spiders because they eat the other bugs.

(They're fellow bughunters.)

The rest are not welcome in my lair.  They can have their space, and that space is outside.


Spiders and centipedes are welcome in this house. They eat the bugs that I don't like.

/Biggest issue is removing them from the shower so they don't get washed down the drain.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mosquitoes deserve to be wiped out of existence.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Spiders! Spiders who stay out of sight were always welcome. Then my bookshelf spider Frankie 7 legs (who lived behind my bookshelf for about 3 years) caught 4/7 wasps that swarmed into my home. After that all non- or less venomous spidies can stay as long as they stay away from my bed. Egg sacks and super venomous (brown recluse, black widow etc) still not welcome.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had huge wolf spiders in my college apartment in Maryland. They were basically my pets. Never gave them names though: if you name it you have to love it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nemobeamo: Mosquitoes deserve to be wiped out of existence.


and horseflies
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My brother!
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: My brother!


You're brother is a spider?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tasteme: HoratioGates: My brother!

You're brother is a spider?


He's also a monkey's uncle.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nextdoor is the place for sheltered people freaking out about harmless creature who get immediately dogpiled by wildlife defenders.

Just this month we've had praying mantis panic, bobcat panic, bee panic, snake panic, and coyote panic.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I found a little black bug today, about the size of 1.5 lady bugs (that's the technical measurement). It was rolling around on its back with its legs flailing in the air. I tried several times to turn it over, but it kept ending up on its back. I tried moving it to different surfaces, but same thing. Then I remembered that bugs often roll on their backs with their legs in the air when they die. The poor thing just wanted to die peacefully, and I kept trying to "help" it. Oops.
 
boog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I rehomed a spider just this morning. I try not to kill them as we have a common enemy, but I do ask them to move along.
 
