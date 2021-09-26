 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Ain't no parti like a Norwegian parti 'cause Norwegian partis are now all unmasked
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Norway is not open to US travelers.  A country that had restrictions for 547 days will probably seem harsh to Americans who are used to negotiating science and law.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're doing valuable science.  We'll get to see how quickly a country can lock back down.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's a good thing they don't share a lengthy border with a country that's had difficulty controlling the pandemic.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to visit Norway
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?


Over 80% of their adult population is vaccinated.
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Alphax: So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?

Over 80% of their adult population is vaccinated.


That doesn't mean much. Here in Canada we're >80% of people 12+ fully vaccinated, and yet we're still having lots of problems.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well it's a good thing they don't share a lengthy border with a country that's had difficulty controlling the pandemic.


I can only imagine how Canada and Mexico feel.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More like Snoreway!

/they don't have any lions
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How about no.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Swedish people look down on Norway.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lovely plumage.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're doing valuable science.  We'll get to see how quickly a country can lock back down.


Yup. It was kinda nice being in new zealand with 0 restrictions watching the world burn. Masks are mandated now.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image image 425x637]

How about no.


If I have a reason to use a condom, my life is certainly looking up.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 425x637]

How about no.


An advertisement by 7-eleven, where they sell condoms, encouraging one to purchase condoms.
From 7-eleven. Which (again) the poster shown in image is a paid advertisement for.

Don't get me wrong. I heartily encourage the wearing of condoms.*
But don't make this out to be some official government health and safety warning.


/*in fact, I'm wearing several of them right now.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?


It's here, but the vaccination rate is high, infection rates are low(ish), and importantly hospitalization rates are very low. Will reopening make things worse? Maybe. But as the enormous nationwide party last night shows, people were kind of desperate for restrictions to end, and many of them were frankly useless and stupid from the beginning. (For instance, until last night bars were required to serve drinks to a person's table instead of over the bar, which made no sense in terms of controlling infection. People still ordered at the bar, but then the bartender had to bring their drink to them.)

Hopefully things stay okay and we don't need another round of restrictions in a couple of months.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: Swedish people look down on Norway.


And Norwegian people look down on Sweden.
/As a half-Norwegian half-Swede, I can look down on myself
//Blonde and infinitely tall
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

trialpha: LarryDan43: Alphax: So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?

Over 80% of their adult population is vaccinated.

That doesn't mean much. Here in Canada we're >80% of people 12+ fully vaccinated, and yet we're still having lots of problems.


Ok so when are we allowed outside again? People got vaccinated and still we have to live under restrictions it has to end at some point because nobody is going to put up with this shiat until we hit 0 cases.
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: trialpha: LarryDan43: Alphax: So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?

Over 80% of their adult population is vaccinated.

That doesn't mean much. Here in Canada we're >80% of people 12+ fully vaccinated, and yet we're still having lots of problems.

Ok so when are we allowed outside again? People got vaccinated and still we have to live under restrictions it has to end at some point because nobody is going to put up with this shiat until we hit 0 cases.


When children can be vaccinated, and the government grows a spine and makes vaccines effectively mandatory.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: More like Snoreway!

/they don't have any lions


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: trialpha: LarryDan43: Alphax: So, Norway doesn't have the Delta variant?

Over 80% of their adult population is vaccinated.

That doesn't mean much. Here in Canada we're >80% of people 12+ fully vaccinated, and yet we're still having lots of problems.

Ok so when are we allowed outside again? People got vaccinated and still we have to live under restrictions it has to end at some point because nobody is going to put up with this shiat until we hit 0 cases.


Where are you living where you can't go outside?  Fully vaxxed (with proof) and masked, you should be able to go where you like.
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Their vaccination rate is similar if not less than Alberta's when we removed restrictions, and now this fourth wave with delta has pushed our healthcare system to the brink where we are now rationing care. They're making the exact mistake Kenney did by opening up fully without vaccine certificates and I'll bet Norway will be in the same boat as us within 8 weeks.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Valter: Swedish people look down on Norway.


And Denmark
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
