(Vox)   Try as you might, but getting Americans to give up cars in favor of bicycles just ain't gonna happen, no matter how much sense it makes   (vox.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$10/gal gas at the is probably how it will begin if I had to guess
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop listening to useless eaters.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The infrastructure in our area is mostly bicycle-hostile. Multi-lane, high speed highways criss-crossing everywhere, a minimal patchwork of barely existent bike lanes, and no dedicated bike paths that lead to anywhere useful.

It's going to take a seismic shift in public infrastructure before bikes become useful around here.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably because the argument keeps getting framed by disingenuous assholes as being one in which you either use cars to the complete exclusivity of bikes, or vice versa. Rather than an intelligent explanation of the notion that "building bike infrastructure" is about making it even possible for normal bike riders to start using their bikes, if they choose, for the sort of trips that are appropriate for bike use in the first place, while continuing to use their cars for others.

We'll next discuss how the statement, "People should eat more vegetables and grains" does not have mean, in and of itself, "people should stop eating meat," despite another set of disingenuous assholes who always try to imply otherwise.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Winter."
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I could probably live with golf carts in the city center if it was allowed.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: "Winter."


I live in Ottawa and I bike all year, as do many people here. I also go skating on the canal in winter, and go running in winter. Just because it's winter doesn't mean you have to hide indoors, just dress for winter.

And riding in the winter doesn't mean I go out when 20CM of snow has just dropped. Give them a chance to clean it up before heading out.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: We'll next discuss how the statement, "People should eat more vegetables and grains" does not have mean, in and of itself, "people should stop eating meat," despite another set of disingenuous assholes who always try to imply otherwise.


However, the majority of the people I run into that preach about eating more veggies and grains are indeed opposed to others eating meat. Same with a lot of the bicycle proponents: they don't just want things easier for bikes, they want to eliminate cars completely from "their" areas.

The best way to change things is to make it appealing to the main users to change voluntarily, not force your own viewpoints on them.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barfmaker: Cafe Threads: "Winter."

I live in Ottawa and I bike all year, as do many people here. I also go skating on the canal in winter, and go running in winter. Just because it's winter doesn't mean you have to hide indoors, just dress for winter.

And riding in the winter doesn't mean I go out when 20CM of snow has just dropped. Give them a chance to clean it up before heading out.


Ottawa as well but I stop once ice starts forming on the roads and start again when the bike lanes are no longer moats on each side of the road.  Have a friend who was an all-season biker too until he came within inches of sliding under a transport truck last winter thanks to a little ice.

How many times you get hit or almost die while biking in winter or do you some how miraculously have a commute that is not on any roads?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been assured by Fark that all bicyclists are Satan and running them all over is the least of what they deserve.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can you buy a bike at the moment? I know they've been difficult to get your hands on lately
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.


Make it a 40 min bike ride so that you aren't working as hard/sweating as much?

Unless it's the height of summer where just walking outside is like hitting a wall of humidity and it doesn't matter what you do or it's all uphill to work, just pedal hard enough to get you there & not so hard as to start sweating.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Unless it's the height of summer where just walking outside is like hitting a wall of humidity


Around here (Tennessee) we call that "March through September". So yeah, if my office installed a shower, I'd consider it. Until then, I prefer to be (and smell) clean when I get to work. And so do my co-workers. And, FWIW, I do ride my bike a lot of weekends, so I'm not anti-bike.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.

Make it a 40 min bike ride so that you aren't working as hard/sweating as much?

Unless it's the height of summer where just walking outside is like hitting a wall of humidity and it doesn't matter what you do or it's all uphill to work, just pedal hard enough to get you there & not so hard as to start sweating.


With the heat and humidity in the Midwest, the sweat pours when I'm outside, just sitting in a chair.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A large section of americans become violent when faced with sensibleness.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
News flash submitter. Some already have. And more eventually will.

We're here to stay and there is nothing you can do to make us go away.


And if you don't like where we ride our bicycles TAKE THE F*CKING BUS.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I really don't think riding a bicycle 25 miles one way into Baltimore City is likely at my age.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Winter."


Ja, those winters in Dallas.  Yikes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bikes are okay in some situations, gasoline cars and trucks are okay in some situations, electric cars are okay in some situations, buses and trains are okay in some situations.  How about a blend of all, instead of going nuts for one specific mode of transportation?
 
NEDM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Probably because the argument keeps getting framed by disingenuous assholes as being one in which you either use cars to the complete exclusivity of bikes, or vice versa. Rather than an intelligent explanation of the notion that "building bike infrastructure" is about making it even possible for normal bike riders to start using their bikes, if they choose, for the sort of trips that are appropriate for bike use in the first place, while continuing to use their cars for others.

We'll next discuss how the statement, "People should eat more vegetables and grains" does not have mean, in and of itself, "people should stop eating meat," despite another set of disingenuous assholes who always try to imply otherwise.


Your argument would have more weight if people didn't routinely argue both of those in full seriousness.  Just because you think they're being disingenuous doesn't mean they are; some people are just extremists who detract from the discourse with their extreme opinions.  The right wing doesn't have a monopoly on them.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.


Pack wet wipes and deodorant.
Worked for me.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?


With us Farkers, no one at work would be able to tell the difference.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Winter."


Because as soon as it rains, snows or blows cold, 99% of the cyclists jump back into their cars or onto buses.

So city planners have to plan capacity on that
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Probably because the argument keeps getting framed by disingenuous assholes as being one in which you either use cars to the complete exclusivity of bikes, or vice versa. Rather than an intelligent explanation of the notion that "building bike infrastructure" is about making it even possible for normal bike riders to start using their bikes, if they choose, for the sort of trips that are appropriate for bike use in the first place, while continuing to use their cars for others.

We'll next discuss how the statement, "People should eat more vegetables and grains" does not have mean, in and of itself, "people should stop eating meat," despite another set of disingenuous assholes who always try to imply otherwise.


People should not eat grains, particularly in the form of flours, unless they like increasing their risk of developing insulin resistance.

Cries of BURN THE HERETIC!  to follow below.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dallas is an easy target for such an article. It's brutally hot in the summer but also has cold icy/rainy winters. It's super spread out and many people live 20+ miles from work (well... when you used to have to go to the office). "What do you drive?" is a common ice breaker at parties and bars. I think getting the majority of the residents there on EVs would be a HUGE win, forget about bicycles.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I tried biking 2 miles a year or two ago, it's much more efficient than walking.

However, I now have a hatred of hills.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.

Make it a 40 min bike ride so that you aren't working as hard/sweating as much?

Unless it's the height of summer where just walking outside is like hitting a wall of humidity and it doesn't matter what you do or it's all uphill to work, just pedal hard enough to get you there & not so hard as to start sweating.


There's another alternative: electric bikes. I tried a couple out yesterday at my local National Drive Electric Week event. My lazy ass was able to get the pedal assist road bike up to 20 mph while barely pedaling.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.


Back in the day, my boss biked to work.  Quite a distance.  But he'd get in a little early and use the owner's shower to clean up before the owner got there.  (With the owner's permission.)

I assume most bikers wipe down with a damp towel or something.  Probably a ton of cyclist forums that cover this.
 
PasswordOptional [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was a single college student and my world was small I could get by with just a bike and getting rides with friends when needed.  I could fit my groceries for the week in a back pack.  These days I'm shopping one a week for three adults who actually eat healthy.  Usually have to hit at least two different types of grocery stores to get the best products for my household.  There is no way that I'm going to do that in a hilly city with four actual seasons on a bike.  Heck, in the winter we sometimes can't do that in a car.  Much as a I like having a bike, it isn't a replacement for a  car.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Pocket Ninja: Probably because the argument keeps getting framed by disingenuous assholes as being one in which you either use cars to the complete exclusivity of bikes, or vice versa. Rather than an intelligent explanation of the notion that "building bike infrastructure" is about making it even possible for normal bike riders to start using their bikes, if they choose, for the sort of trips that are appropriate for bike use in the first place, while continuing to use their cars for others.

We'll next discuss how the statement, "People should eat more vegetables and grains" does not have mean, in and of itself, "people should stop eating meat," despite another set of disingenuous assholes who always try to imply otherwise.

People should not eat grains, particularly in the form of flours, unless they like increasing their risk of developing insulin resistance.

Cries of BURN THE HERETIC!  to follow below.


You mean like humans have since basically the beginning of civilization?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live in a place with snow, ice, and slush on the ground 4-5 months out of the year.  Can you guarantee that the road crews are going to get the streets and bike paths pristine before I head out for my morning commute?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Our bike path in the summer becomes an un-maintained snowmobile trail , snowshoeing/cross country skiing trail in the winter and it's 8 miles to the grocery.  Each way.

RIDE YOUR BIKE ON THAT!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In this area nobody was taught that roads are to be shared. Drivers think they own the road are are openly hostile towards cyclists. This is despite pedestrian or cyclist fatalities every few weeks.

The infrastructure around here supports the notion that cars are king with high speed roads with no bike lanes, crosswalks, or anything else. The police fail to enforce rules against bad behaviors (the worst local custom is where people drive on the shoulder). Finally, the local news always blames fatalities on the pedestrian or cyclist. "The pedestrian crossed at X Ave where there was no crosswalk." The nearest crosswalk is literally a mile away. No one in their right mind can walk 2+ miles just to cross a street.

Our next door neighbor was killed while crossing the street, leaving behind her two kids. The vast majority of these accidents could be prevented with a modicum of good engineering and better driving habits. I doubt it's going to happen, given the vitriol of Farkers against anyone not in a motor vehicle.
 
GORDON
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Almost got hit by an RV the other day that was riding the line if the bicycle lane.  I've pretty much decided to bike less, it isn't worth my life.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.


I used to get there early and shower at work, but that only works if you have a shower there.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here in the desert southwest, the daytime temperature is above 100 F every day from June to October. It's above 110 F in July and August. The main hazard with commuting via bicycle here is heat stroke.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still better than fruit boots.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd love to bike more places for short trips in my neighborhood.

But my bike got stolen, like 90% of the bikes in my stupid shiatty neighborhood.
 
nijika
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: $10/gal gas at the is probably how it will begin if I had to guess


As an on and off cycling advocate for the last couple of decades now seeing how we are under COVID...  Probably not.  These rubes would rather die bankrupt than change one damn thing of their 80's inspired faux-cowboy lifestyles.

Hell I've watched gas prices skyrocket and most of these nerds just STFU and pay and then circle back around and complain that they have no money.  Oh, I wonder if pouring $200 a week into your Bigfoot replica is maybe eating into your takehome??

F 'em.  Let COVID do it's thing, and let peak-oil bankrupt these turds.  I'm done.
 
NEDM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Serious Black: There's another alternative: electric bikes. I tried a couple out yesterday at my local National Drive Electric Week event. My lazy ass was able to get the pedal assist road bike up to 20 mph while barely pedaling.


Those are their own can of worms.  American electric bikes are basically motorcycles and can easily get up to motorcycle speeds in city traffic...but everyone thinks they're just bicycles and has safety gear to match.  Or lack thereof; people are riding at speeds that would demand a full-face helmet and gloves+jacket+boots on a motorcycle with just a bike helmet.


Why Electric Bikes are More Dangerous than Motorcycles
Youtube wM8Xli2KTzI


We really need to do what the EU did and put a speed limiter on electric bikes.  Either that, or make it clear that you should be wearing motorcycle gear if you're going to ride them at the speeds you can easily attain on them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would love to live in a bike-friendly city. Riding anywhere farther than the corner store is incredibly dangerous in my area. Tiny bike lanes, if they exist at all, and travelling with traffic that's going 45+ on most roads makes transport via cycling unsafe.

Until that changes I'll drive my bike out to a large state park to ride in safety.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.


The people I knew who biked to work were all members of a nearby gym
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Winter."


Yet people still buy boats, campers and grills. No one ever told a city "sorry, we can't really afford a snow plow. You see, spring, summer and fall exist". Flimsy excuse is flimsy.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.

The people I knew who biked to work were all members of a nearby gym


We're they all able to get to work in 26 minutes?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Winter."


Why Canadians Can't Bike in the Winter (but Finnish people can)
Youtube Uhx-26GfCBU



/the youtube algorithm thought I was interested in city planning and I have been binging this channel.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: aimtastic: Sincere question for folks who bike to work: do you just accept that you're going to be all sweaty and gross all day?

I would love to swap my 10 minute drive to work for a 30 minute bike ride. There are nice, wide, paved, suburban bike paths that run along the roads I drive there anyway so it would be safe and easy. But it's the sweatiness that keeps me from doing it.

I used to get there early and shower at work, but that only works if you have a shower there.


Not necessarily. You just need to get creative with your definition of "shower"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I ain't falling for no banana in my tail pipe!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buttercat: I could probably live with golf carts in the city center if it was allowed.


I was in Peach Tree, Georgia for a few weeks.
They had paved trails everywhere that they used golf carts on.
Walking or riding a bike on them was taking your health into your hands.
Those little kids in their golf carts drove like idiot.
 
