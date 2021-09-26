 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   The airport is closed, man. Volcano out front shoulda told ya   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Volcano, Cumbre Vieja, Canary Islands, Huge bursts of lava, major concern, Spanish island of La Palma, intense lava flows, Cumbre Vieja volcano  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 2:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For those that don't understand why planes give a wide berth to volcanoes: 

Jumbo Jet vs. Natural Disaster: The Incredible Story of British Airways Flight 9
Youtube _vyDfv2oPt8
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now go back home

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: For those that don't understand why planes give a wide berth to volcanoes: 

[YouTube video: Jumbo Jet vs. Natural Disaster: The Incredible Story of British Airways Flight 9]


Came to say the same thing. Jet engines and pyroclastic clouds do not mix.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volcanic ash clouds are not aircraft friendly.

And they don't show up on radar.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Volcanic ash clouds are not aircraft friendly.

And they don't show up on radar.


True.  But they DO show up on Lasers.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Islanders say they don't know where they're a-gonna go.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This photo is so surreal. Like those abandoned amusement parks in Russia
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The damage caused by the eruption could last up to 84 days..."

82 shalt thou not count, neither count thou 83, excepting that thou then proceed to 84. 85 is right out.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that I heard on NPR that Spain is promoting La Palma as a tourist destination in response to the issue.

Yes, there it is: https://www.npr.org/2021/09/20/10​38889​549/spewing-volcano-shouldnt-put-off-v​isitors-to-la-palma-says-spains-touris​m-minist
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.