(AP News)   Well, the UK is doomed as well   (apnews.com)
    Vaccination, Vaccine, government's strategy, Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pandemic restrictions, high vaccination rate, U.K. hospitals  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and just because it caught my eye while looking for the first meme
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does Britain have their own version of maga anti-vaxxers?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not surprised. Have you met people?

Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Common sense. Common sense? Have you paid ANY attention to the UK in the past 5 years???
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Does Britain have their own version of maga anti-vaxxers?


' counts on vaccine'.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Many moons ago I was a researcher for a Tory MP and had the opportunity to speak with/listen to IDS on several occasions.  I haven't been back to the UK in some time, but it's nice to know that he remains the font of knowledge, humility and good sense that I thought him to be all these years later.  He always was keen to listen to experts in various fields for a solid 5 minutes before explaining how his opinion was superior with such flattering language.
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cue Yakety Vax

skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Last picture just reinforces need for 'Texas' banner...Texas A&M cap! LOL!
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
illegal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, common sense infects only about 20% of the population, see blm and anti-maskers.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the end result of this pandemic is a reduction in the size of the dumbass contingent of greater society, I can live with that, quite comfortably in fact.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Consider this: letting anti-vaxxers continue with their resistance  reduces the probability of Idiocracy becoming real.
 
