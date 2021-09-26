 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Sorry, Derek, but you're going to have to use your own money instead of sponging off the taxpayers in your quixotic attempt to clear your name   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember his wife initiating divorce proceedings immediately after the murder? Many postulated it was a sham to move assets to her so he could protect his money. Anyone ever hear more on that?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, "quixotic" is a great word and I applaud you for attempting to use it in this headline. But its connotation doesn't exactly match, and the importance of its connotation, in this case, is significant enough that I feel I must mount an impromptu vocabulary lesson. You see, "quixotic" is one of those words that stems from the name of a popular literary character, namely Don Quixote. Perhaps you've heard the phrase "tilting at windmills?" That phrase actually comes from Don Quixote, who was a Spanish knight, a bit muddled in the head, who went around the countryside charging windmills with his lance ("tilting") because he thought they were beasts who needed defeating. So, basically, he was doing a silly, pointless thing, and if you stop the definition there, your use of "quixotic" works.

But there's a deeper level to definition. See, Don Quixote's motivations for tilting at all these windmills were, essentially, good. He wanted to defeat evil beasts and protect people. He just wasn't doing anything particularly helpful in accomplishing those goals and wasn't easily able to understand that fact. So that's what "quixotic" references -- someone who is acting out of an essentially good and noble spirit, who is trying to do something that helps people, but whose actual actions aren't rooted in any real, practical purpose.

Derek Chauvin is a racist, murdering thug who is unwilling to accept the consequences of his actions and is trying to escape penalty by inventing bullshiat arguments. That's not quixotic. That's just criminal. Other words work, too -- conniving, manipulative, deceitful, perverse...the list goes on. But don't sully poor Don Quixote by associating his name with this piece of shiat.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

themoreyouknow.jpg
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
