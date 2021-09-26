 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   You know, Subway Sally, maybe your unmasked self on the subway is more disturbing than the images you are tearing down   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1789 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 10:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even worse than all the rats blowing pizza farts?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: Even worse than all the rats blowing pizza farts?


I thought the rats all drowned from Ida?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...'Divide and conquer, that's what the Chinese want. The government is against us and you don't see it,' she said. 'You guys think you take a vaccine and this is going to go away? It's never going to go away,' the mask-less rider ranted before moving on to Old Navy's size inclusivity ads.

Like the OkCupid ads - which promotes all types of love from introverts to fetishes to the non-monogamists - Old Navy's is starting a 'fashion revolution' by celebrating all shapes and sizes of women.

'This isn't about equality, guys, this is about communism,' she claimed.
She also expressed dismay for New York City's 'vaccine pass,' which allows residents and visitors of the city to show their vaccination cards physically or digitally to gain access to indoor activities, like dining."

Hateful moron wants the world to pay attention to her and her senseless, dumb*ss arguments. More at 11.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people get laid infinitely more than your average Farker.

What's her Fark Handle?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An insufferable zealot determined to force the world to bend to her unexamined, self-centred ideology?

What's her Fark handle?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'This isn't about equality, guys, this is about communism,' she claimed.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the unmasked woman moved down the D train car while one of her companions filmed and another helped her rip the posters"

Complains about suggestive posters while she's riding the D
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically, she's doesn't like being told it's okay to not like what she likes.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they just hire an intern fresh from a beginners photoshop course?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see Richard Karn is still getting work

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the uptight commenters on that site say's she's in the right, when that very site has more sexual shiat on it than all the ads combined
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]


I dunno, but she's going to make some guy with a prostate massage fetish very happy one day
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just needs a Mustang for her transportation.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unbelievably based..." and there's another moron on the loose.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another plague rat that should be held down by a group of thugs and force vaccinated. The right to spread a deadly plague around isn't in the constitution, you farking plague rat trash. Die more and faster.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet a girl on okcupid. She was decent. Dated about a year before she flaked out. Met current one on Tinder of all places.  Been dating 7 months. This might be the one.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fat Pass"? Does she own a mirror?
Not super model material herself.
 
Loren
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]


A worm farking the apple.

The cuddler one looks stupid, I don't have a problem with the rest of them.
 
docsigma
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"All of this is gross. Is it okay for a kid to see this?"

Yes. Yes, it is. For every ad she tears down, I am going to personally show these ads to three children.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceman375
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Going to my niece's wedding next Saturday. They met a few years ago, on okCupid.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Megathuma: "...'Divide and conquer, that's what the Chinese want. The government is against us and you don't see it,' she said. 'You guys think you take a vaccine and this is going to go away? It's never going to go away,' the mask-less rider ranted before moving on to Old Navy's size inclusivity ads.

Like the OkCupid ads - which promotes all types of love from introverts to fetishes to the non-monogamists - Old Navy's is starting a 'fashion revolution' by celebrating all shapes and sizes of women.

'This isn't about equality, guys, this is about communism,' she claimed.
She also expressed dismay for New York City's 'vaccine pass,' which allows residents and visitors of the city to show their vaccination cards physically or digitally to gain access to indoor activities, like dining."

Hateful moron wants the world to pay attention to her and her senseless, dumb*ss arguments. More at 11.


The Chinese govt would agree with her about those ads.

Do these people not realize how conservative the dominate Chinese culture is?
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Do these people not realize how conservative the dominate Chinese culture is?


These people don't realize anything about any other culture, nor the ones surrounding them.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guess you better slow your subway down
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Megathuma: "...'Divide and conquer, that's what the Chinese want. The government is against us and you don't see it,' she said. 'You guys think you take a vaccine and this is going to go away? It's never going to go away,' the mask-less rider ranted before moving on to Old Navy's size inclusivity ads.

Like the OkCupid ads - which promotes all types of love from introverts to fetishes to the non-monogamists - Old Navy's is starting a 'fashion revolution' by celebrating all shapes and sizes of women.

'This isn't about equality, guys, this is about communism,' she claimed.
She also expressed dismay for New York City's 'vaccine pass,' which allows residents and visitors of the city to show their vaccination cards physically or digitally to gain access to indoor activities, like dining."

Hateful moron wants the world to pay attention to her and her senseless, dumb*ss arguments. More at 11.


And, weirdly, the New York Post gave her all the attention & bias she wanted & craved.

I find that suspicious. Could just be me, though.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]


Came to post this. ::shakes impotent fist::

That said I've never been a fan of edgelord subway ads like these -- there's families with young children and lots of immigrants from more conservative societies than the US running around NYC, I always found this shiat disrespectful.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Megathuma: "...'Divide and conquer, that's what the Chinese want. The government is against us and you don't see it,' she said. 'You guys think you take a vaccine and this is going to go away? It's never going to go away,' the mask-less rider ranted before moving on to Old Navy's size inclusivity ads.

Like the OkCupid ads - which promotes all types of love from introverts to fetishes to the non-monogamists - Old Navy's is starting a 'fashion revolution' by celebrating all shapes and sizes of women.

'This isn't about equality, guys, this is about communism,' she claimed.
She also expressed dismay for New York City's 'vaccine pass,' which allows residents and visitors of the city to show their vaccination cards physically or digitally to gain access to indoor activities, like dining."

Hateful moron wants the world to pay attention to her and her senseless, dumb*ss arguments. More at 11.

And, weirdly, the New York Post Daily Fail gave her all the attention & bias she wanted & craved.

I find that suspicious. Could just be me, though.


Hard to tell them apart, these days...
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: "Unbelievably based..." and there's another moron on the loose.


"Based on what exactly?" is the question that always comes to mind for me about this kind of thing.

Al Qaeda is based, too.  It's even in the name.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She could stand to lose a few pounds
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]

Came to post this. ::shakes impotent fist::

That said I've never been a fan of edgelord subway ads like these -- there's families with young children and lots of immigrants from more conservative societies than the US running around NYC, I always found this shiat disrespectful.


Someone coming from a more conservative society would be shocked at the fact that the harpy yanking down the signs was showing her shoulders out in public with no shame.

If I moved to Germany I would *expect* to see nipple flashes in primetime TV, not a damn thing I could do about it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, the Puritans are certainly here in America. When do the Salem people show up and start burning women? Will it be TEXAS?!?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]

Came to post this. ::shakes impotent fist::

That said I've never been a fan of edgelord subway ads like these -- there's families with young children and lots of immigrants from more conservative societies than the US running around NYC, I always found this shiat disrespectful.


I hate free expression too. We should limit ourselves so we don't upset conservatives.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Fed up New York City subway rider...."

"Fed up", Daily Mail?  How about insane?  How about "Subway rider who can no longer tolerate the real world"?  People want to hook up via the internet and f*ck. That's just life.  When I was in dental school, I used Match.com for hook-ups. That was when you could post your email in your free profile. They clamped down since then.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Glad to see Richard Karn is still getting work

[Fark user image image 425x317]

[Fark user image image 306x306]


It was funny back in the day when he would go on talk shows and explain how he knew nothing about tools or home improvement and wasn't the slightest bit interested in it. It's like geez maybe make the tiniest effort, eh?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hissatsu: 'This isn't about equality, guys, this is about communism,' she claimed.

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x813]


If you ever want to have fun with people who throw around that "C" word, just respond with 'Oooga -boooga'.  The reaction is usually priceless.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]

Came to post this. ::shakes impotent fist::

That said I've never been a fan of edgelord subway ads like these -- there's families with young children and lots of immigrants from more conservative societies than the US running around NYC, I always found this shiat disrespectful.


Welcome to a modern society.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Founding member of the Junior Anti-Sex league.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]


Dunno, but I found several reasons never to use okcupid, as I have a terrible fear of digitally deformed sex partners.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Hyjamon: she is ripping down the posters for the wrong reasons.  They are just bad, from a design standpoint.

wtf is up with that finger?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]

Came to post this. ::shakes impotent fist::

That said I've never been a fan of edgelord subway ads like these -- there's families with young children and lots of immigrants from more conservative societies than the US running around NYC, I always found this shiat disrespectful.


fark that.  Families with young children?  It's not like they're sexually explicit or anything, and all that "how do I explain it to my kids if they ask 'what's a pansexual?'" crap went out with the Gay Panic.  As for the more conservative societies, they may be from those societies, but they live here now.  I'm all for the ability to keep your own culture and social norms, but you don't get to force the society you've moved to to abide by those same restrictions.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Methinks the lady doth protest too much.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Did they just hire an intern fresh from a beginners photoshop course?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x306]


Ask any tween. Bad gets more attention then good.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kalen
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Glad to see Richard Karn is still getting work

[Fark user image image 425x317]

[Fark user image image 306x306]


I don't think so, Tim.

Anyway. Those are some shiatty and tasteless posters. That biatch is still nutso kookoo crazy though.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Hyjamon: Glad to see Richard Karn is still getting work

[Fark user image image 425x317]

[Fark user image image 306x306]

It was funny back in the day when he would go on talk shows and explain how he knew nothing about tools or home improvement and wasn't the slightest bit interested in it. It's like geez maybe make the tiniest effort, eh?


It's called method acting, when you actually study your role.

His reverse-method acting ensured he wouldn't outshine the star of the show, I guess.

But that is an odd thing to brag about. Or even mention. Seems like a nice guy though.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Methinks the lady doth protest too much.


You just know she, her lil buddy with the skateboard and Fjalraven backpack, and the gal taking the video will be going back to his dad's place in Brighton Beach to boink in the upstairs bedroom.

Littering on the D train gets punks all hot and bothered.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: As the unmasked woman moved down the D train car while one of her companions filmed and another helped her rip the posters"

Complains about suggestive posters while she's riding the D


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She looks like a God Warrior.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.