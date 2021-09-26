 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Kung fuel fighting (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more like a donnybrook.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's very upsetting. But think how much more upsetting it would be if their passports weren't blue. One shudders to think of it!

/Ugh, burgundy!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Seen driving to the pumps)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold the master race.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were those cats fast as lightning?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Kung Fuel is no match for my Flung Poo.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.37£ per litter for fuel?

And I thought Northern CA was bad.

Most men imagine that if they get into a fight they could hold their own.

Most men look like this when they fight.
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm was also wondering about the fuel price. It says 136.9.  What does that mean ?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shockingzulu: I'm was also wondering about the fuel price. It says 136.9.  What does that mean ?


Cents per litre. Roughly 1.37 GBP per litre.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is what people do after thinking they might not get some gas for a few hours? 30 years after Rupert Murdoch decides to divide the world, here we are.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 320x136]


I think that this GIF is going to be the default method of mocking the current state of brexit.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Esso"? There's your problem.
 
