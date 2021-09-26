 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "A JetBlue passenger choked a female flight attendant with his necktie and begged to be shot." Strange, people usually only have that reaction when flying on Spirit   (yahoo.com) divider line
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the increased media focus on such incidents but I have no desire to get on an airplane these days
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wouldn't even do that on United.

Seriously though other than the pandemic what is wrong with people?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is "the result of you forgetting to take your psych meds"?

/Incidents at 30,000 Feet for $800
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What is "the result of you forgetting to take your psych meds"?

/Incidents at 30,000 Feet for $800


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/20,000
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Maybe it's the increased media focus on such incidents but I have no desire to get on an airplane these days


The prospect of getting into a glorified tin can and breathing the same recirculated air as bunch of non-vaccinated idiots for hours makes it a complete no go for me barring genuine emergency

/and you know they'll be there
//sheer law of averages
///and that's not even counting the ones that are lying about it
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If that is what he really wants, next time he should try doing that to a police officer.
 
darch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: I wouldn't even do that on United.

Seriously though other than the pandemic what is wrong with people?


Doing what I do for a living, I see the public's behavior up close and personal. And people in general are losing their SHIAT. In almost any given situation. Doesn't matter how minor, people are having completely irrational reactions to situations that don't warrant it.

Gee, I wonder what possibly caused it?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

darch: Valter: I wouldn't even do that on United.

Seriously though other than the pandemic what is wrong with people?

Doing what I do for a living, I see the public's behavior up close and personal. And people in general are losing their SHIAT. In almost any given situation. Doesn't matter how minor, people are having completely irrational reactions to situations that don't warrant it.

Gee, I wonder what possibly caused it?


img-www.tf-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darch: Valter: I wouldn't even do that on United.

Seriously though other than the pandemic what is wrong with people?

Doing what I do for a living, I see the public's behavior up close and personal. And people in general are losing their SHIAT. In almost any given situation. Doesn't matter how minor, people are having completely irrational reactions to situations that don't warrant it.

Gee, I wonder what possibly caused it?


Say - you don't suppose that being exposed to a role model for several years that projected success in the persona of an uncivilized, un-housebroken, overgrown toddler might have had anything to do with it, do you?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've flown a bunch of times over the last year without any incidents. All flights on Delta. I'm kinda sad that those flights have been so boring.

/had COVID in Feb of this year
//vaccinated shortly after that
///still can't shoot lasers out my eyes.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Brettster808: If that is what he really wants, next time he should try doing that to a police officer.


Depends. If he's white, it probably wouldn't work.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I choked a JetBlue flight attendant with a tie once, the difference is I asked to be spammed, not shot.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But stewardess, I specifically asked for no nuts.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darch: Valter: I wouldn't even do that on United.

Seriously though other than the pandemic what is wrong with people?

Doing what I do for a living, I see the public's behavior up close and personal. And people in general are losing their SHIAT. In almost any given situation. Doesn't matter how minor, people are having completely irrational reactions to situations that don't warrant it.

Gee, I wonder what possibly caused it?


I think Fox News is the largest culpable party when it comes to the current state of civil war, and yes, there is a civil war in America right now.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: darch: Valter: I wouldn't even do that on United.

Seriously though other than the pandemic what is wrong with people?

Doing what I do for a living, I see the public's behavior up close and personal. And people in general are losing their SHIAT. In almost any given situation. Doesn't matter how minor, people are having completely irrational reactions to situations that don't warrant it.

Gee, I wonder what possibly caused it?

Say - you don't suppose that being exposed to a role model for several years that projected success in the persona of an uncivilized, un-housebroken, overgrown toddler might have had anything to do with it, do you?


Calling TFG a toddler is offensive to actual toddlers, the vast majority of whom change their selfish behavior as they grow up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he pay the extra fee?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember after 9/11 when we all swore we'd stab someone to death with pens and plastic forks before we'd let another crazy person go nuts on a plane?
 
