(MSN)   Schools without mask mandates more likely to have COVID outbreaks, according to the Ric Romero Institute for Disease Control   (msn.com) divider line
12
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, future President DeSantis.
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: Thanks, future President DeSantis.


Don't even farking joke about that.

Don't.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sadly, only obvious to about 65% of the population. Many of whom vote against their own interests.
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next thing you'll tell me is people wearing no pants or underwear are more likely to leave brown streaks on the chairs.
 
Pextor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is Ric Romero still a thing?

God I hope so.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Invincible: Sadly, only obvious to about 65% of the population. Many of whom vote against their own interests.


Look. Stigginit is more important than life itself.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ric Romero?  More like George Romero.  We have plague and Zombies, of a sort.
 
oldfool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And school's out early and soon we be learning
And the lesson today is how to die - The Boomtown Rats
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: Mugato: Thanks, future President DeSantis.

Don't even farking joke about that.

Don't.


I hope to Christ I'm wrong.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's sad, because you can prevent a kid or two from getting sick and maybe dying, and prevent hundreds or thousands of kids from infecting vulnerable people... by having them wear cloth masks.

And if you keep classes isolated from each other, you can keep outbreaks limited to a single class instead of making the whole school a single target.

And you can require teaching staff to get vaccinated.

But not only do you not see the GOP behind that, you see them stopping anyone who attempts it.  Because "wear a mask, limit contacts, get vaccinated if you are eligible" is apparently worse than killing a few percent of the population as a virus runs rampant and the healthcare system is overwhelmed.

It's OK though, you can send your sick to the hospitals of people who acted responsibly to make your problems their problems, and start GoFundMes to cover burial expenses.

The people most responsible for this - the ones holding public office - would long since have been dragged out in the streets by angry mobs and beaten to death in a sane society.
 
you need help
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But every school can interpret the mandates differently. The school my niece goes to has them wear masks throughout the day, except for the one time that the entire school is packed in a single room together when eating lunch. You can't eat with a mask on, but they are un-doing the mask wearing for the entire rest of the day with this.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Caution: Anecdotal evidence ahead.

Our district has been fierce with masks, No exceptions. Band 12 feet apart for air instruments, chorus masked. Lunch in the gym 6 feet apart.

We did not have one single case spread during school. Not one. MASKS WORK.

Of course now the ignorant bioterrorist parents are storming school board meetings demanding that the mask mandate be removed because it is unnecessary because COVID hasn't been spreading in our school anyway.

These people are so f*cking stupid, I'm surprised they don't have to pay someone to remind them to breathe.

And as for the "masks cut off their oxygen!!" I have many pictures of our champion cross country and track teams setting records, masked. So f*ck off with that bullshiat.
 
