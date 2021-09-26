 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries. Now we can add wild boars to that list   (local21news.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, invasion of wild boars, Wild boar, Romans, city, Basta  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 7:15 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perhaps they should ask the Gauls to come back. They'll sort it out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I feel like subby missed a Boers joke...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I feel like subby missed a Boers joke...


No.  No, he didn't.   Subby went for something better.

/These Romans are crazy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once upon a time this was a fine glass of ale...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then the mergers and acquisitions a-holes of the world went and ruined it.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The wild boars are calling on their way back from the fire
In August moon's surrender to a dust cloud on the rise
Wild boars fallen far from glory, reckless and so hungered
On the razor's edge you trail because there's murder
By the roadside in a sore afraid new world

They tried to break us, looks like they'll try again

Wild boars never lose it
Wild boars never chose this way
Wild boars never close your eyes
Wild boars always shine
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were there 30-50 of them?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them's good eats
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Them's good eats


Eh. I was going to say the same thing, but reading the article, they've been eating city garbage so they'll taste like garbage.
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
quare visigoths minusculae
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: johnny_vegas: Them's good eats

Eh. I was going to say the same thing, but reading the article, they've been eating city garbage so they'll taste like garbage.


Good point.  I have very fond memories of boar stew and saucisson when I used to visit family in the mountains of Corsica
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Them's good eats


Yep. They should call Osteria del Cinghiale Bianco to get some recipes. Papparadelle with Wild Boar R​agú would be my first suggestion.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: johnny_vegas: Them's good eats

Eh. I was going to say the same thing, but reading the article, they've been eating city garbage so they'll taste like garbage.


Send some to the Brexit Brittunculi.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: johnny_vegas: Them's good eats

Eh. I was going to say the same thing, but reading the article, they've been eating city garbage so they'll taste like garbage.


Probably not since the Roman's might eat offal, but they don't eat garbage.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: johnny_vegas: Them's good eats

Yep. They should call Osteria del Cinghiale Bianco to get some recipes. Papparadelle with Wild Boar R​agú would be my first suggestion.


🤤
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.