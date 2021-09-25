 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Things to experience in NYC: The lights... the action... your Airbnb is in a parked van... wait, what was that last bit??   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Van, Police, Campervan, city Sheriff's office, mean streets of the Big Apple, Small apartment style windows, traffic enforcement agent  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 6:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tommyl66
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh, the jacked midget told me that was actually Balogna Danza's newest nightclub.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, "glamping" is supposed to be a portmanteau of "glamorous" and "camping."

Sleeping on a NYC curb is neither.
 
acouvis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Beats renting one of Kushner's slums.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$97/night when you could get a hotel for $75?

Ok...
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...staying in an AirBnB van down by the river!"
 
AnyName
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: $97/night when you could get a hotel for $75?

Ok...


Didn't actually book it so I can't be sure but there appears to be hotels in the low $100

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AnyName: Xai: $97/night when you could get a hotel for $75?

Ok...

Didn't actually book it so I can't be sure but there appears to be hotels in the low $100

[Fark user image 850x255]


that's a fancy hotel - I have seen hotels in manhattan cheaper than that
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Xai: AnyName: Xai: $97/night when you could get a hotel for $75?

Ok...

Didn't actually book it so I can't be sure but there appears to be hotels in the low $100

[Fark user image 850x255]

that's a fancy hotel - I have seen hotels in manhattan cheaper than that


There are 40$ rooms all over the city if you A)know where to look and B) dont look to close.
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xai: $97/night when you could get a hotel for $75?

Ok...


But then you can't tell your friends and family the story of how you spent the night in a van in NYC.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Xai: AnyName: Xai: $97/night when you could get a hotel for $75?

Ok...

Didn't actually book it so I can't be sure but there appears to be hotels in the low $100

[Fark user image 850x255]

that's a fancy hotel - I have seen hotels in manhattan cheaper than that

There are 40$ rooms all over the city if you A)know where to look and B) dont look to close.


Brb, about to save $1,000 on my monthly rent.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...by practically sleeping on them for under $100 a night.

"Vehicles could be removed from the street because they were mismatched and expired registrations," a law enforcement source added.

I get the feeling this article was written by someone with poor English skills and whatever MS Word didn't catch made it through.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.