(Salon)   The loneliness of dying on a Zoom call   (salon.com) divider line
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I gave up 3/4ths of the way though. Someone finish it and tell me that the cat was okay.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: I gave up 3/4ths of the way though. Someone finish it and tell me that the cat was okay.


Cat is unmentioned later.

It's been a long pandemic for that writer. Salon should do a go fund me for a therapist.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read about ten paragraphs of that article by the end of that I wished the author had been the one to die.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I couldn't make it through, either. I'm not sure why this is Zoom's fault, but I'm happy to join in the tech-hate, if it comes to that.

RIP, brother
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A five page article about a death from a fall - you need to lead with the fall.

Actually: He didn't die from a fall. Probably an overdose.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a friend that is going through this
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Opps didn't mean to add yet but so many times she can't even see here dad without the zoom hospital to hospital stuff it seems hard.
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to worry about dying.

But then I came to terms with the fact that it won't matter much to me after that.
 
deeyablo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Valter: I used to worry about dying.

But then I came to terms with the fact that it won't matter much to me after that.


I used to worry about dying.

But then I tried reading that article and found myself hoping for death about halfway through.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, for all you haters, I can only hope you die alone after a prolonged period of isolation.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could've been worse. He could've been cranking his hog to some truly shameful pornography.

The author could use a good therapist too.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well, for all you haters, I can only hope you die alone after a prolonged period of isolation.


Uhm... they're Farkers. That's a given tbh.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What does the zoom call have to do with it? Did he fall off during one? If not, then why is she wondering if it was days till they found him etc.

/couldn't make it past 4 paragraphs
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well, for all you haters, I can only hope you die alone after a prolonged period of isolation.


I don't see haters but then you now see me as a troll  so your perception is warped.
It been a hard couple of years
 
