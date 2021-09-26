 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Just because someone is homeless doesn't mean you can treat them like a NPC   (cbc.ca) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember the weird chill I felt when my C.O.as he walked past us while we were cleaning our weapons casually mentioned "You know everyone always thinks of shooting into a crowded city street from the top of a tall building with a rifle but once you start shooting the people will run and hide when they hear the gunshots. But imagine if you were using a crossbow or compound bow to shoot into the crowd. You'd be able to pick off a lot of people before the panic set in" then with a wistful sigh he strolled off to his office.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: I remember the weird chill I felt when my C.O.as he walked past us while we were cleaning our weapons casually mentioned "You know everyone always thinks of shooting into a crowded city street from the top of a tall building with a rifle but once you start shooting the people will run and hide when they hear the gunshots. But imagine if you were using a crossbow or compound bow to shoot into the crowd. You'd be able to pick off a lot of people before the panic set in" then with a wistful sigh he strolled off to his office.


Your CO sounds like they were fun at parties.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, maybe this isn't burying the lede PER SE (bc it's farked that someone just randomly shot a homeless dude), but at least let's give this its own article??

"Police believe the arrow was shot from the fire escape of a nearby building on East Hastings Street, where officers found a stash of real and imitation weapons, including crossbows, replica assault rifles, scopes, lights and lasers. Addison described the discovery as 'alarming.'

"Addison, who worked in the neighbourhood for nine years, said it's not unusual for police to find weapons like those found Thursday night in the DTES. In fact, he said, they find them almost daily."

What band of gang-affiliated elves is running crossbows through downtown Seattle on the daily??
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I treat NPC's kindly unless they are super assholes. It helps with the immersion. And it makes me feel gross hurting innocent things.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: [Fark user image image 425x324]


Still probably better than the day someone stole his sweet roll.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: [Fark user image 425x324]

"This level of callousness and disregard is shocking,"


Especially the memeing.
 
drxym
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even worse they put a bucket on his head and then stole the stuff from his shop.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I treat NPC's kindly unless they are super assholes. It helps with the immersion. And it makes me feel gross hurting innocent things.


Pfft, I try not to hit the other cars in GTA.

/actively hitting NPCs for no reason would raise a (small) red flag for me
//no reason does not include "what happens if I keep hitting/shooting pedestrians" "let's see who is carrying cash" or any other parameters that result in anything other than the NPCs just dying
///I used to parachute onto the mall shaped building next to Michael's house,save, then snipe regular drivers, then snipe the police when they got there and see just how long I could last before the police actually got up the stairs and killed me. I think I should try that on a building with no stairs access to the riff, but has good cover
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And unless this is a follow-up, this isn't the first time IIRC someone shot a homeless guy with a bow.
Really, what's wrong with these people
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I know is that the homeless in Bethesda all have their own strain of lice. (unique bugs)
 
