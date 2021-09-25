 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Trump cultists launch bioterrorism attack on a mall   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No ICU for them. I don't care if they die
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why do these people always seem to have so much free time??
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Malls are still a thing? Food courts are still a thing?

/I almost went to food jail after I lost my appeal at food court.
//acquitted at supreme food court
///said court so much it has lost all meaning. . .court
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Miss5280: Why do these people always seem to have so much free time??


They're the ones collecting benefits while crying about their local Taco Bell closing at 8pm due to no staff.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well I guess I'll cross "Staten island mall" off my vacation list.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sub Human: Malls are still a thing? Food courts are still a thing?

/I almost went to food jail after I lost my appeal at food court.
//acquitted at supreme food court
///said court so much it has lost all meaning. . .court


Your honor, may I approach the salad bar.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are you fu*cking kidding? How in the hell did that not turn into...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay now I'm rooting for the virus as long as dumbshiats like this can still group together in groups large enough to be this bold. Take care of your own, and let those who FA live to FO.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
newfastuff.comView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Miss5280: Why do these people always seem to have so much free time??



And it looks like some might actually be getting paid to plague:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's when all the vendors should tell them 'We're closed.'
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a good guy with a gun there...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: No ICU for them. I don't care if they die


Does getting an erection count as "caring?"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Malls are still a thing? Food courts are still a thing?

/I almost went to food jail after I lost my appeal at food court.
//acquitted at supreme food court
///said court so much it has lost all meaning. . .court


The Supreme Food Court is just a regular food court w/ sour cream and guacamole.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

duppy: Miss5280: Why do these people always seem to have so much free time??


And it looks like some might actually be getting

paid to plague:

[Fark user image 588x792]

Is (((SOROS))) paying for this too? Cause that's really going too far...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Sub Human: Malls are still a thing? Food courts are still a thing?

/I almost went to food jail after I lost my appeal at food court.
//acquitted at supreme food court
///said court so much it has lost all meaning. . .court

The Supreme Food Court is just a regular food court w/ sour cream and guacamole.


And shiatty tomatoes.

/they forget the sour cream a lot
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think most malls nowadays have rules about unaccompanied children being allowed in.  These people are childish, but their behavior also invites deadly consequences.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

duppy: Miss5280: Why do these people always seem to have so much free time??


And it looks like some might actually be getting paid to plague:

[Fark user image 588x792]


That guy's face is way too close to the anti-vaxer's mouth.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: No ICU for them. I don't care if they die


Don't worry. It's actually seeming like it's a thing now where they demand to take their loved ones home on "hospice" and try to treat them with ivermectin and HCQ while using home oxygen concentrators.

This isn't an isolated case either. The anti-vaccination groups on facebook are heavily pushing this on families.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Getting a little impatient with covid FO. It's slow and not comprehensive.

Can't we just execute these death cultists? They're striving for martyrdom to the gods of Fu£king Stupid, anyway.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's some simple test questions:

Did you ever vote for trump?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.
Do you believe in any creation story?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.
Do you believe in any vaccine myth (pick one)?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.

Unsure if that encompasses all of the people to ignore, but it probably hits 99% of them.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm still surprised someone who has lost a few family members hasn't gone postal on these assclowns yet.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Can't we just execute these death cultists? They're striving for martyrdom to the gods of Fu£king Stupid, anyway.


This is the best we will get short of a war.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There need to be more (or, yanno, farking ANY) consequences for breaking these rules.  No vaccine card? No entry.  Boris here will escort you ou-oh you're leaving?  Wait no stop come back etc.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side. The odds are good that out there somewhere, right now as you read this someone has just completely lost control of their bowels due to sucking down horse dewormer.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I'm still surprised someone who has lost a few family members hasn't gone postal on these assclowns yet.


It's almost as if there is a 94.75%* overlaping circle when you draw the venn diagram of rignt wing extremists and mass shooters.

*number includes politically motivated right-wing shooters, as well as misogynistically motivated, Elliot Rodgers style murderers due to overlap of incel and right wing beliefs.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh crap, we've got a bio-terrorist cell in San Francisco, too!

San Francisco mayor spotted defying her own mask guidelines
Youtube i7vOVpjbbT8
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

duppy: Miss5280: Why do these people always seem to have so much free time??


And it looks like some might actually be getting paid to plague:

[Link][Fark user image image 588x792]


Is Chad Loder related to Kurt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Here's some simple test questions:

Did you ever vote for trump?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.
Do you believe in any creation story?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.
Do you believe in any vaccine myth (pick one)?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.

Unsure if that encompasses all of the people to ignore, but it probably hits 99% of them.


I wish people would stop with this nonsense.  You cannot ignore these people. That is how we got into the mess we have now. For the last 31 years we have encouraged these people through "well both sides are bad" and false moral equivalences while telling minorities and poor people if they simply tolerate the abuse, they'll eventually move further to the center.

At this point, it's not ignorance. It's apathy and - in many cases - actual malice. It's fear of losing a privileged place in politics and society while othering minorities and using ridicule, appeals to satire, and bigotry to ignore real and major problems in American society and deny history.
 
janzee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not sure we can count on Covid taking care of this problem. I think science is going to have to promote drinking water. Sure irrational behavior would be rampant but after 3 days, a good portion of these nutters would be underground.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They always know where you are in the mall, especially with the 5g signals. Think they didn't see what aisle you were in at Spencer's Gifts? Think again, patriot.
 
spesimen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Oh crap, we've got a bio-terrorist cell in San Francisco, too!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7vOVpjb​bT8]


she's vaccinated, and the club required vaccine proof for entry, so it's kind of a different situation
bad optics, sure
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


If Covid doesn't get them, the beetus will
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: MrBallou: Can't we just execute these death cultists? They're striving for martyrdom to the gods of Fu£king Stupid, anyway.

This is the best we will get short of a war.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.imgur.com image 850x375]

If Covid doesn't get them, the beetus will


The people most at risk of dying of COVID-19 putting themselves at most risk of getting COVID-19.

Nature finds a way to right the balance.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wsls.comView Full Size

It's apple flavored...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's good that people have politicians who are not concerned about the next election cycle and are willing to do what is right for the safety of the community even if it means making some people unhappy.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amazing. They think they are adults. Shall we ignore them now? When they die? Where's the little wise Hispanic girl to advise us?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.imgur.com image 850x375]

If Covid doesn't get them, the beetus will


It's called comorbidity.

/WhyNotBoth.jpg
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Here's some simple test questions:

Did you ever vote for trump?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.
Do you believe in any creation story?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.
Do you believe in any vaccine myth (pick one)?  If yes, you are a liar and a moron and should be ignored by all people trying to find the truth.

Unsure if that encompasses all of the people to ignore, but it probably hits 99% of them.


The Pope believes in creation and not only did he tell Catholics to get vaccinated, he said it's ok to get a vaccine that involved fetal cell lines.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/12/21/948806643/v​atican-oks-receiving-covid-19-vaccines​-even-if-research-involved-fetal-tissu​e
 
badscooter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Was it an all-you-can-eat buffet?
//You go now!
///You here four hour!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.imgur.com image 850x375]

If Covid doesn't get them, the beetus will


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oi....I just want some food!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BTW anyone seen KiraBlue lately?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: BTW anyone seen KiraBlue lately?


Can't say I have..
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Snapper Carr: [i.imgur.com image 850x375]

If Covid doesn't get them, the beetus will

The people most at risk of dying of COVID-19 putting themselves at most risk of getting COVID-19.

Nature finds a way to right the balance.


Yes, but before they die, they take resources away from vaccinated stroke/car accident/cancer patients.

/ If you can survive 24hrs without a surgery, it's elective.
// Makers of end-stage cancer drugs are doing great this year.
 
etoof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Arrest every one of them for trespassing, including the kids.
 
