(Austin News KXAN)   If you're in Austin, and think your water tastes like shiat, you're not wrong   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Water, Water resources, water supply, Austin Water, Water supply, northwest Austin, Water management, Boiling  
267 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)



Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Austin Water said 100,000 gallons of wastewater have spilled into a commercial storm drain

Do you want another Ted Cruz?  Because that's how you end up making a Ted Cruz.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in Texas, why?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin = Flint 2.0
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: If you live in Texas, why?


Believe me, when I get enough coin, I am farking out of this shiathole white trash 'good ol boy' hick of a state
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Note, this is sewage flowing into a storm drain, something that happens in literally almost every major city in North America during heavy rainfall events. That's because prior to the 1980s combined overflow systems were the norm. Today municipal water systems are having to retrofit these systems to capture the overflow and store it for later processing. That's a super expensive and long process. Cleveland for instance is going to spend 25 years and $3B to eliminate 80% of their discharge.

Oh, and it has zero impact on drinking water other than perhaps requiring higher disinfectant concentration depending on where outflows and inflows are. The biggest impact is to water recreation, you'll most likely see no swimming orders near the outflow into whatever body of water is the catch for the stormwater system.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've heard the rest of Texas sucks, but Austin is the shiat.

I didn't realize it was literal.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another Democratic town with water problems? What is it with those guys...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Another Democratic town with water problems? What is it with those guys...


It's all the Reichwingers that just recently heard that you could "Call up Ralph on the Big White Phone"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had that once where I live. Suddenly the chlorine level was very high. I called and they said there was an "accident". And that the chlorine level would be high for a while.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok Florida, go the fark home before I change my mind.

Texas!
Where do you think you're going?
Stay here and clean this shiat up on your own or I'm calling your mom Kamala and dad Joe to come over here and watch your every move.
 
