 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   That Dog will hunt   (wfla.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Bounty hunter, Duane Chapman, family home of Brian Laundrie, Wyoming, Dog the Bounty Hunter, reality TV personality, Grand Teton National Park, Grand Teton  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2021 at 1:05 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Day late and a dollar short, brah.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's hunting attention and publicity.

The entire thing is obscene, starting with the media.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh goody! Now there's a real professional on the scene to mullet over.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bounty Hunter vs. Florida Castle Doctrine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark it, I'm telling people I live in France from now on. Fewer weirdos.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If someone who wouldn't normally give a rats ass turns in the suspect for the chance at a photo op with "The Dog" then great, he helped, more power to him.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dog really knows how to knock on a door in front of cameras. Was it a knock knock knock... or was it more musical... knock knock knock knock .... knock knock.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He might want to look into Florida's "Stand your ground" laws.
People have been shot/killed and the killers acquitted for less in Florida.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: fark it, I'm telling people I live in France from now on. Fewer weirdos.


You might think, but it isn't necessarily true.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Oh goody! Now there's a real professional on the scene to mullet over.


I mean, compared to the idiots who didn't immediately put Brian under surveillance after he returned home alone, and are now spending all their time thoroughly searching a gator-filled putrid swamp, Dog has a rather low bar to clear for looking 'competent' by comparison
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He's hunting attention and publicity.

The entire thing is obscene, starting with the media.


You know what people watch on the TV. They want the drama.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: Marcus Aurelius: He's hunting attention and publicity.

The entire thing is obscene, starting with the media.

You know what people watch on the TV. They want the drama.


The Juice is on the loose.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: He might want to look into Florida's "Stand your ground" laws.
People have been shot/killed and the killers acquitted for less in Florida.


But not if you are a celebrity.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.