(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) - Liz has to cook dinner for 12, without her maid, Walter plays a trick on Mr Conklin by giving him a letter addressed to the old principal and Superman is unconscious in a cedar chest about to be swept out to sea   (tunein.com) divider line
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Letter from the Education Board - 3/5/1950 - While cleaning out old desks, Walter Denton finds a letter addressed to the previous principal, advising him to stop being so overbearing or he would be dismissed.  Walter changes to letter to look like it's addressed to Mr. Conklin and it ends up in his hands.

My Favorite Husband - Dinner for 12 - 10/14/1950 -   George invites the Atterburys and some important business clients for dinner without telling Liz.  Problem is, it's Katy the maid's day off, with George's mother sitting there she's afraid to admit she can't cook so she says no problem with dinner for 12.

Superman - The Scarlet Widow, Parts 9 & 10 of 10 (10/8-10/9/1945) - Superman is locked in a cedar chest with a piece of kryptonite which was thrown into the sea and is now stuck on a sandbar.  A fisherman's daughter wants to retrieve it, but her father says it's too risky.

The Atom Man - Parts 1 - 3 of 20 (10/10 - 10/12/1945) - The Nazi scientist Der Teufel, who stole a piece of kryptonite from the Scarlet Widow, has plans to create a monster who can destroy Superman and help him take over the world.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the AM transmitter and the Philco 53-960 running tonight

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

I'd worry about Superman in the cedar chest, but I suspect he survives - since he next meets a German devil,
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Walter?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, the kid delivering the dinner was Richard Crenna
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wooden_badger: Yes, the kid delivering the dinner was Richard Crenna


Sounded like he nearly lost his virginity.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: Yes, the kid delivering the dinner was Richard Crenna

Sounded like he nearly lost his virginity.


OHHHHHH YESSSSS!
 
