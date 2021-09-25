 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 6 Birmingham)   If you've ever wondered what a man who slept on chicken fingers would look like, wonder no more   (wbrc.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, Theft, Burglary, Crimes, Pleasant Grove man, night of Wednesday, Robbery, Transport  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chickens have feet and wings but no hands or fingers. This is fake news.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Chickens have feet and wings but no hands or fingers. This is fake news.


But on meth, they do.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Did somebody say meth? I heard meth."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, that's exactly what I expected he'd look like.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth"

... otherwise known as the Alabama Happy Meal?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make More Hinjews: "found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth"

... otherwise known as the Alabama Happy Meal?


A fella could have a pretty good time in a Las Vegas press box with all that.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people who are proud to be from (or live in) Alabama.

I don't comprehend.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 303x367]

"Did somebody say meth? I heard meth."


He didn't hear somebody saying meth, anyone with that kind of look in their eyes is able to sense the stuff within a 500-mile radius.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 303x367]

"Did somebody say meth? I heard meth."


Like some kind of zombie.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Poor Life Choices poster boy
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aw the meth head is nesting.

I bet he has a collection of sawzall scarred catalytic converters and copper wire too. But he only brings those out when he has company over.
 
shootsright
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Alex honold has really let himself go
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jtown: [img.buzzfeed.com image 500x357]


I demand to know more information.
 
Katwang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a member of the press may look like on game day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Methhew Williamson

Fixed
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

151: jtown: [img.buzzfeed.com image 500x357]

I demand to know more information.


Cheetos is a crunchy corn puff snack brand made by Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. Fritos creator Charles Elmer Doolin invented Cheetos in 1948, and began national distribution in the U.S. The initial success of Cheetos was a contributing factor to the merger between The Frito Company and H.W.
-- Wikipedia
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jtown: The initial success of Cheetos was a contributing factor to the merger between The Frito Company and H.W.


I demand to know more information.  Who is this H.W.?
 
Severaux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jay Baruchel really let himself go.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: Aw the meth head is nesting.

I bet he has a collection of sawzall scarred catalytic converters and copper wire too. But he only brings those out when he has company over.


Ah, so you're familiar with the Tallahassee Bank Account.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude looks like his only life ambition is to get fingered for chicken fingers every day.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: [img.buzzfeed.com image 500x357]


Looks like FARK is my personal erotica site after all.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's staring into the 5th dimension, apparently.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Penis goes is where there?!
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.