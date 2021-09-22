 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   "South Florida's Favorite Realtor" loses job over his previously confidential domains outed by Epik hack, such as "the holocaust is fake dot com"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
cretinbob
4 hours ago  
In the famous words of Lord John Whorfin, "Character is what you are in the dark "

Of course, keep in mind he also said "Home is where you wear your hat "
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
4 hours ago  
Asked why his name, email address and other personal information were listed in company invoices for the "racisminc" and Holocaust-denial domains, Alayon said the data was "easily falsifiable," that he was the possible victim of extortion and that The Post was "fake news."

Uh-huh.

I am very much looking forward to many more of these f*cking assholes getting outed and facing the Finding Out phase of their f*cking around.
 
cherryl taggart
4 hours ago  
It is quite interesting how fast some people try to change their stripes when the stripes are revealed.  And so many of the deflectors are not left leaning, liberals.

I mean, if you accuse me of being some sort of BLM supporter, or Antifa, or an immigrant lover, I'm going to agree.  And then I'm going to wonder why you think any of those things is bad.  I'm not trying to hide my beliefs and biases.

But, the bigots seem to be very concerned someone is going to discover their beliefs and biases.  Sad, low energy losers.
 
Nah'mean
3 hours ago  

That was also the part that got me. Yeah, the registration details can be falsified, but why would someone have used his information? if it was an extortion scheme, did anyone ever contact him with demands? No? Then I think "Florida's Favorite Realtor" is completely full of crap.

Uh-huh.

I am very much looking forward to many more of these f*cking assholes getting outed and facing the Finding Out phase of their f*cking around.


That was also the part that got me. Yeah, the registration details can be falsified, but why would someone have used his information? if it was an extortion scheme, did anyone ever contact him with demands? No? Then I think "Florida's Favorite Realtor" is completely full of crap.
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  
Crawl back under a rock, you pathetic, chinless sh*thole of an excuse for a human being.
 
dildo tontine
3 hours ago  
This guy will reinvent himself as South Florida's Favorite Racist Realtor and he will specialize in finding racist homes in the whites of neighborhoods.
 
Miss Stein
3 hours ago  
So, will the lists of names and websites be released to the public?  Asking for a friend.
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  
Heidi Beirich, a veteran researcher of hate and extremism, said she is used to spending weeks or months doing "the detective work" trying to decipher who is behind a single extremist domain. The Epik data set, she said, "is like somebody has just handed you all the detective work - the names, the people behind the accounts."

I picture Inside Man, except Anonymous* is Clive Owen, and all of the safe deposit boxes are filled with Nazi diamonds belonging to hundreds of racists.

*Although wasn't it specifically NOT Anonymous that did it? I remember something about another group doing the full data breach/haul and saying "Yea we're not Anon" in their screed making fun of Epik.
 
khitsicker
3 hours ago  
theholocustisfake.com?  was he like the second person ever on the internet? I would have thought for sure that it would be up there with porn.com and ibm.
 
Unobtanium
3 hours ago  
An earlier data-breach letter from the company, filed to comply with Montana law, was signed by the "Epic Security Team," misspelling the company's name. An Epik spokesperson said it was a simple typo.

They couldn't be bothered to add their brand-name to their spell check?
 
Albert911emt
3 hours ago  
Outing my ownership of a racist website on your website makes your website racist, or something.
 
hugram
3 hours ago  

I'm looking forward to never hearing this term again.

Uh-huh.

I am very much looking forward to many more of these f*cking assholes getting outed and facing the Finding Out phase of their f*cking around.


I'm looking forward to never hearing this term again.
 
Circusdog320
2 hours ago  
Using the Trump playbook to excuse deplorable behavior.

These people will never change
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
If you don't have the courage to say who you really are, a bit of self examination would normally be in order.  These people blame everyone else instead.  That makes them subhuman.
 
edmo
2 hours ago  
Shining the light on vermin is a necessary part of eradication.
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  
I guess he's no longer Florida's favorite realtor.
 
Miss Stein
1 hour ago  
This article has the Follow-Up tag, but it's the first time I've seen it mentioned on Fark.  Does anyone have the link for an original article?
 
jclaggett
1 hour ago  

Ohhhhh. Love seeing a rare reference.

Of course, keep in mind he also said "Home is where you wear your hat "


Ohhhhh. Love seeing a rare reference.
 
groppet
1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: This guy will reinvent himself as South Florida's Favorite Racist Realtor and he will specialize in finding racist homes in the whites of neighborhoods.


So trailer parks?
 
Dryad
1 hour ago  

This, btw, is also why the sun never sets on the British Empire. God would never trust Brits in the dark


This, btw, is also why the sun never sets on the British Empire. God would never trust Brits in the dark
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  

Laugh while you can, monkey boy

Of course, keep in mind he also said "Home is where you wear your hat "

Ohhhhh. Love seeing a rare reference.


Laugh while you can, monkey boy
 
Cyrusv10
1 hour ago  
20 posts down and not a single picture of the guy?
 
kbronsito
1 hour ago  
They had him dead to right on owning the domains. Denying it wasn't gonna help. Should have claimed he was squatting on those domain names to mess with the bigots.
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
Oh man, I'll bet the Jews did that to him!

/big, big laser
//possibly somewhere in low earth orbit
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  

Cyrusv10: 20 posts down and not a single picture of the guy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
1 hour ago  
"After Alayon's name appeared in the breached data, his brokerage, Travers Miran Realty, dropped him as an agent, as first reported by the real estate news site Inman."

And, to paraphrase another great Inman, now "He's free!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: In the famous words of Lord John Whorfin, "Character is what you are in the dark "


yep I'm still a furious masturbator, lighting or no lighting.
 
Petey4335
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: jclaggett: cretinbob: In the famous words of Lord John Whorfin, "Character is what you are in the dark "

Of course, keep in mind he also said "Home is where you wear your hat "

Ohhhhh. Love seeing a rare reference.

Laugh while you can, monkey boy


Clap clap

Now whats the watermelon doing over there?
 
LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
Why come he loose his job, are their even any jews in Florida?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: In the famous words of Lord John Whorfin, "Character is what you are in the dark "

Of course, keep in mind he also said "Home is where you wear your hat "


I'm currently playing a rogue assassin that wears a hat, so I think he was on to something.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: An earlier data-breach letter from the company, filed to comply with Montana law, was signed by the "Epic Security Team," misspelling the company's name. An Epik spokesperson said it was a simple typo.

They couldn't be bothered to add their brand-name to their spell check?


Or those Fortnite people are running one hell of a side hustle.
 
Znuh
57 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


From Mad Magazine in 1969.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
56 minutes ago  
This dude's previous FCC call sign was W1TES
 
kozlo
55 minutes ago  
Cyrusv10:

Try as I might, the Google fu is weak. He has done a good job scurrying back under whatever dresser he was hiding under.
 
4th Horseman
54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you don't have the courage to say who you really are, a bit of self examination would normally be in order.  These people blame everyone else instead.  That makes them subhuman.


Odds are that they probably will have a persecution complex, and believe that there is some sort of oppression they're facing as "good" white Christians; the entirety of western culture is in danger, or something, so they must fight evil from the shadows.

You know, self-centered mental gymnastics that somehow paints their racist-asshole behavior as being the true heroics at the end of the day.

And when they gets to the 'finding out' part it may just reaffirm all of their 'end of days' derp, and they'll double down.

/Same as it ever was
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
53 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: This article has the Follow-Up tag, but it's the first time I've seen it mentioned on Fark.  Does anyone have the link for an original article?


https://www.fark.com/hlsearch?qq=epik​&​undefined=Go&is_using_js=1
 
4th Horseman
52 minutes ago  

Znuh: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x893]

From Mad Magazine in 1969.


Wait, I had a girlfriend that was obsessed with Kleagles, was she in the Klan?!?!?!?

/JK
//There was no girlfriend
 
fortheloveof
52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Crawl back under a rock, you pathetic, chinless sh*thole of an excuse for a human being.


No, they need to stand in the sunlight and burn.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return
52 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Marcus Aurelius: If you don't have the courage to say who you really are, a bit of self examination would normally be in order.  These people blame everyone else instead.  That makes them subhuman.

Odds are that they probably will have a persecution complex, and believe that there is some sort of oppression they're facing as "good" white Christians; the entirety of western culture is in danger, or something, so they must fight evil from the shadows.

You know, self-centered mental gymnastics that somehow paints their racist-asshole behavior as being the true heroics at the end of the day.

And when they gets to the 'finding out' part it may just reaffirm all of their 'end of days' derp, and they'll double down.

/Same as it ever was


Everyone is the hero of their own story (no matter how repugnant they are)
 
FarkaDark
49 minutes ago  
He was guilty as soon as I heard him say 'fake news'.
It's what people say to discredit the truth.
 
BitwiseShift
49 minutes ago  
When you're so proud of injecting vigilante culture into your legislative agenda, someone starts doxing your moral models.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
45 minutes ago  
Based on all the realtors I've known I just assume they're all RWNJs.
 
AnotherBluesStringer
30 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: This guy will reinvent himself as South Florida's Favorite Racist Realtor and he will specialize in finding racist homes in the whites of neighborhoods.


Until he gets a Federal Fair Housing lawsuit for steering.
 
dildo tontine
30 minutes ago  

Petey4335: cretinbob: jclaggett: cretinbob: In the famous words of Lord John Whorfin, "Character is what you are in the dark "

Of course, keep in mind he also said "Home is where you wear your hat "

Ohhhhh. Love seeing a rare reference.

Laugh while you can, monkey boy

Clap clap

Now whats the watermelon doing over there?


I'll tell you later.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
23 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Turbo Cojones
17 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Based on all the realtors I've known I just assume they're all RWNJs.


Realtors are the true scum.

Flipping houses to drive up prices leading to the inevitable crash.

Earning commish on daily rentals and turning neighborhoods into LLC owned tent cities.
 
DittoToo
8 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: He was guilty as soon as I heard him say 'fake news'.
It's what people say to discredit the truth.


Yup.
 
NephilimNexus
8 minutes ago  
They fired him?  Great, now he'll have plenty of time to run for Governor of Florida.

Watch out, deSantis, a holocaust denier could pull your voter base out from under you.
 
psilocyberguy
2 minutes ago  

Znuh: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x893]

From Mad Magazine in 1969.


I have that issue.
 
WilderKWight
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Nail every Nazi. Every one. Drive them to poverty, arrest them if there's a good reason to do so, and prevent them from getting another foothold like they got over the past 25 years.

We have talking heads on conservative "news" delivering paraphrased versions of Adolf Hitler's speeches and calling that American patriotism and "conservative values". We're past the point where where this is a looming threat and at the point where it's a current problem, and a big one, and I'm afraid Joe Biden's "we all need to get along because that's what being an American is all about" rhetoric isn't going to change the direction we're going. They do not want unity. It's foolish to try to compromise with them or be kind to them at all.  They see our compassion and desire to find common ground as weaknesses, and when we reach to shake their hand they will slit our wrists.

There is no such thing as a good Nazi.
 
