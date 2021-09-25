 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Pay here, Get drivers license now   (king5.com)
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I do not consent to driver's licences, air bags, seat belts or wearing my glasses because my clear vision range is about six inches in front of my eyes.

My ancestors didn't need no fecking licence to drive a team of oxen and a cart at three miles per hour, so why should tyranny forbit me to drive 180 mph in a residential/School zone while blinder than a near-sighted shetland pony that isn't groomed regularly.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Department of Licensing audit report obtained by KING 5 alleges some applicants who bought passing grades did not know basic driving skills.

Then they'll fit right in in the PNW.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paul Lynde & Elizabeth Montgomery in "Bewitched"
Youtube Ui13yGbFa50
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I do not consent to driver's licences, air bags, seat belts or wearing my glasses because my clear vision range is about six inches in front of my eyes.

My ancestors didn't need no fecking licence to drive a team of oxen and a cart at three miles per hour, so why should tyranny forbit me to drive 180 mph in a residential/School zone while blinder than a near-sighted shetland pony that isn't groomed regularly.


magnuffisently sed
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should tie Steve Wong to the font bumper of a car driven by a random collection of his students. If they passed fairly, he should be perfectly safe, even with parallel parking.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah people are gonna die from this.

/wear your seatbelt
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did George Ryan become the governor of Washington?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is: How in the hell do you fail a driving test? I think most states' tests are set up to where even a blind person could pass.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I do not consent to driver's licences, air bags, seat belts or wearing my glasses because my clear vision range is about six inches in front of my eyes.

My ancestors didn't need no fecking licence to drive a team of oxen and a cart at three miles per hour, so why should tyranny forbit me to drive 180 mph in a residential/School zone while blinder than a near-sighted shetland pony that isn't groomed regularly.


I'm not driving! I'm traveling!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a car with a mangled back bumper parked in front of your "driving school" is probably not the best idea.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who thinks shelling out $4k is easier than just learning to drive?
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOL investigators also found the school sold the passing grades to applicants who never took tests at all, and in some cases, did not know basic driving rules.

Hell, I see people like that fairly frequently. fark, tonight in the two times I travelled downtown for a short time I saw a guy blow past a stop sign & speed down the hill, I'm pretty certain same guy from the previous pull a freaking U turn for no reason at all at the bottom of the hill, a guy gun it around TWO corners in order to get his tires to screech/smoke...
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The owner Steve Wong and I heard his brother as well,   That's too bad because two Wong's don't  make it right.
 
Kazan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A Department of Licensing audit report obtained by KING 5 alleges some applicants who bought passing grades did not know basic driving skills.

Then they'll fit right in in the PNW.


Those of you who think PNW drivers are bad drivers are the most sheltered drivers on the goddamn planet.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I think they should tie Steve Wong to the font bumper of a car driven by a random collection of his students. If they passed fairly, he should be perfectly safe, even with parallel parking.


Students get bumper stickers that say

I LEARNED TO DRIVE THE WONG WAY
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Digging further, DOL investigators found out a Washington State Trooper in Thurston County pulled over a driver in July 2019 for a lane change violation. Upon turning on lights and sirens and "multiple law enforcement officers" pursuing the driver for ten miles, the driver did not immediately stop, according to the report.

That driver is lucky they weren't pulled from the car and shot dead.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Fear the Clam: I think they should tie Steve Wong to the font bumper of a car driven by a random collection of his students. If they passed fairly, he should be perfectly safe, even with parallel parking.

Students get bumper stickers that say

I LEARNED TO DRIVE THE WONG WAY


Along with "WONG BROTHERS DRYCLEANING. TWO WONGS MAKE IT WHITE."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Explains a lot
 
woodjf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Greater Vancouver? 🤔
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: My question is: How in the hell do you fail a driving test?


Parallel Parking, mainly.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is Wong a Chinese fella? Were his clients primarily Chinese folks?  Is that what this article is trying to imply, without saying it out loud?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has anyone noticed the owner's last name and made a joke about it yet?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

woodjf: Greater Vancouver? 🤔


If you consider Seattle part of Vancouver.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wong has the longest tong in Seattle.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jokes on you all who think needing a driver license to drive a car is necessary for the future. Auto drive is the wave of the future!

/Seattle native, kinda kidding
//I've driven in most of this hemisphere
and live 3 month of the year in DC, Seattle drivers are the worst
///Left lanes are not for reloading your bowl, Washingtonians
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Seattle? Only 2000? Color me shocked.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My boss?  Oh, wrong state.

Catsaregreen: My question is: How in the hell do you fail a driving test? I think most states' tests are set up to where even a blind person could pass.


It's surprisingly easy to fail. If you hit something like a curb, for instance, it's an automatic fail. Or if you can't stall or reverse park after repeated (5+) attempts. Or cut someone off in traffic, or wait too long at a green light before going. Or going 20 in a 40 zone or 50 in a 30 zone. Or go on wrong side of the road and almost hit oncoming car head-on. Lots of novice driver errors get made but inspectors pass them, so they have to be dangerous or extreme to fail. We even had a student fail before leaving our parking lot, they were that bad. Every state is different, but those are some that happen here.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have you been on American roads? Most people who pass don't know basic driving rules.
 
fat boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ancient Chinese secret  hmmmmm
 
Kazan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: //I've driven in most of this hemisphere
and live 3 month of the year in DC, Seattle drivers are the worst


you really must be delusional.  seattle drivers are not 1/10th as bad as drivers in ANY state east of the mississippi
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Duck_of_Doom: My boss?  Oh, wrong state.

Catsaregreen: My question is: How in the hell do you fail a driving test? I think most states' tests are set up to where even a blind person could pass.

It's surprisingly easy to fail. If you hit something like a curb, for instance, it's an automatic fail. Or if you can't stall or reverse park after repeated (5+) attempts. Or cut someone off in traffic, or wait too long at a green light before going. Or going 20 in a 40 zone or 50 in a 30 zone. Or go on wrong side of the road and almost hit oncoming car head-on. Lots of novice driver errors get made but inspectors pass them, so they have to be dangerous or extreme to fail. We even had a student fail before leaving our parking lot, they were that bad. Every state is different, but those are some that happen here.


Didn't fail, but got points off because the windshield wasn't clean enough for the examiner.
 
