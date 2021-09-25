 Skip to content
(NPR)   Rural hospitals are worried that Biden's vaccine mandate is going to cost them staff who would rather quit than get the shot. Because jackasses too stupid to understand how vaccines work are exactly the people who should be working in hospitals   (npr.org) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are rural hospitals saying they can't run a weekly test because Biden didn't impose a mandate for covid vaccinations?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a nationwide mandate. It's not like those antivax healthcare workers are going to find jobs in their field somewhere else.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: It's a nationwide mandate. It's not like those antivax healthcare workers are going to find jobs in their field somewhere else.


There has been a hospital imposed vaccine mandate for multiple vaccinations for decades. I even had to have a titers test for a couple I couldn't find records for before the covid pandemic. This is just blame shifting to Biden by dishonest people.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.


Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.


What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.


Phrenology is coming back strong in some circles.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Ambivalence: It's a nationwide mandate. It's not like those antivax healthcare workers are going to find jobs in their field somewhere else.

There has been a hospital imposed vaccine mandate for multiple vaccinations for decades. I even had to have a titers test for a couple I couldn't find records for before the covid pandemic. This is just blame shifting to Biden by dishonest people.


Yep, I had to provide rigorous proof as to why I couldn't have the Hep vac, and always agree to stay way the hell away from anything resembling blood products when I was in healthcare administration.

I made sure to have someone with me for both of my Moderna shots, and the place we went also had someone checking me every couple of minutes for 30 minutes.

No excuses for these pea brains anymore.  Get the damn thing and get this pandemic out of our lives.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: It's a nationwide mandate. It's not like those antivax healthcare workers are going to find jobs in their field somewhere else.


If they don't want to get vaccinated they should not be in close contact with patients and therefore find another line of work because fark them I don't want an unvaccinated person providing me healthcare. It's not safe.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Ambivalence: It's a nationwide mandate. It's not like those antivax healthcare workers are going to find jobs in their field somewhere else.

There has been a hospital imposed vaccine mandate for multiple vaccinations for decades. I even had to have a titers test for a couple I couldn't find records for before the covid pandemic. This is just blame shifting to Biden by dishonest people.


That
Vaccine mandates in healthcare are not even remotely new. I had to get a second MMR as an adult because they only did one when I was a kid
Hell, I remember getting sent home in middle school because I missed a tetanus booster.

The thing to know about rural healthcare is that it's run by the same chucklefarks. There's a culture to it.
And they are killing themselves.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There have been lots of these people will leave their jobs stories.

And surprisingly few people have actually left their jobs stories.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.

Phrenology is coming back strong in some circles.


I am all for applying retro-phrenology* to the anti-vax/Qanon/GQP/TFG's cult crowd.

* That's where you beat their heads in until the lumps and dents correspond to a docile, rational, understanding, empathic personality.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.


"We don't need to go to a farking hospital that charges an arm and a leg... We'll go to the barber!"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.

"We don't need to go to a farking hospital that charges an arm and a leg... We'll go to the barber!"


"barber??? Oh you with your Barber...using clean clippers...we need a faith based barber"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: eurotrader: optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.

Phrenology is coming back strong in some circles.

I am all for applying retro-phrenology* to the anti-vax/Qanon/GQP/TFG's cult crowd.

* That's where you beat their heads in until the lumps and dents correspond to a docile, rational, understanding, empathic personality.


I have seen some positives out of ECT but still think it is a horrible thing to do.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Are rural hospitals saying they can't run a weekly test because Biden didn't impose a mandate for covid vaccinations?


He did for hospital and medical staff. There's not a testing option. Any hospitals without 100% vaccination lose medicare funding.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: Are rural hospitals saying they can't run a weekly test because Biden didn't impose a mandate for covid vaccinations?

He did for hospital and medical staff. There's not a testing option. Any hospitals without 100% vaccination lose medicare funding.


As they should.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: Are rural hospitals saying they can't run a weekly test because Biden didn't impose a mandate for covid vaccinations?

He did for hospital and medical staff. There's not a testing option. Any hospitals without 100% vaccination lose medicare funding.


still optional
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: Are rural hospitals saying they can't run a weekly test because Biden didn't impose a mandate for covid vaccinations?

He did for hospital and medical staff. There's not a testing option. Any hospitals without 100% vaccination lose medicare funding.


In before someone explains that he's still not doing enough because the country can't do a New Zealand style lockdown.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.


Leeches have once again been used for years now.

Seriously.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
F*ck rural America. They declared war on our cities a long time ago. They don't care about America. They only care about themselves.
 
DayeOfJustice [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But aren't the intelligent vaxxed staff also quitting from burnout and abuse by their covid denying Muricans? That seems like a bigger issue since it will likely hollow out rural hospitals across the country for at least a decade or longer.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People who refuse to be vaccinated should not be working in healthcare.
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: Are rural hospitals saying they can't run a weekly test because Biden didn't impose a mandate for covid vaccinations?

He did for hospital and medical staff. There's not a testing option. Any hospitals without 100% vaccination lose medicare funding.


Do the tests return positive before the person becomes contagious? If not, they're useless.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There have been lots of these people will leave their jobs stories.

And surprisingly few people have actually left their jobs stories.


Not surprising at all.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: But aren't the intelligent vaxxed staff also quitting from burnout and abuse by their covid denying Muricans? That seems like a bigger issue since it will likely hollow out rural hospitals across the country for at least a decade or longer.


Some are hiding in education, so they'll be back in 2-3 years with better skills.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's have numbers and not "worry" articles please.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: F*ck rural America. They declared war on our cities a long time ago. They don't care about America. They only care about themselves.


Don't just blame rural American for this.
Unions are filing lawsuits against required vaccinations.
Even in big cities.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone in health care that refuses vaccines and/or tells other people to refuse vaccines should have their license revoked immediately and permanently.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.

Phrenology is coming back strong in some circles.


I need trepanation like I need another hole in my head.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'B-but these vaccines weren't tested!' They were the result of research on vaccines for coronaviruses that's been going on for decades, at least since SARS.

'But they used aborted fetal cells!' No, they were tested on fetal cell lines...and so were a shiatload of other medications, down to Tylenol and farking Tums.  The original cells were collected from abortions in the 70s and 80s, but the current lines being used are lab-grown.

'But my religion' Fark your religion. Get vaccinated or leave, and I don't really care which.

'But my FREEDOMS' Cry moar. You have responsibilities as a member of society.

MAYBE there are good medical reasons to not get vaccinated, but you better have a legit doctor backing it up. Otherwise, get the farking shots, wear a farking mask, and quit whining like a spoiled kindergartner.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trialpha: Do the tests return positive before the person becomes contagious? If not, they're useless.


The tests don't measure contagiousness, so it can return positive before OR after you are contagious. All they know at this point is that if you test positive AND have symptoms, you're definitely contagious.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do we have a lot of problems with chefs leaving restaurants over the handwashing mandate from the Health Dept.?   Why would we want to do anything to appease those assholes?

Same deal with the medical field.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whatever. They can all die too. I've no farks left to give for anyone else. Die faster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

freddyV: The Dog Ate My Homework: F*ck rural America. They declared war on our cities a long time ago. They don't care about America. They only care about themselves.

Don't just blame rural American for this.
Unions are filing lawsuits against required vaccinations.
Even in big cities.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: eurotrader: optikeye: GardenWeasel: optikeye: Well, Bye.
Cercern noted.

Any HCP employee that isn't following CDC guidelines should get the boot.

OH NOES.....YOU MEAN I HAVE TO WASH HANDS BETWEEN PATIENTS..."GLOVES YOU SAY" we shan't have that. OH LOOK THIS BANDAGE CAN BE USED AGAIN.
WADDA YOU MEAN STERILIZE INSTRUMENT BEFORE SURGERY...YOU'RE FORCING ME TO DO RATIONAL THINGS.

Those are next to be challenged. We are devolving.

What's this you say!! Bring me some FRESH LEECHES. And a new Bleeding Bowl.

Phrenology is coming back strong in some circles.

I need trepanation like I need another hole in my head.


Come on who doesn't want to watch a drill to the skull? Reality TV at it's finest.
 
