(BBC-US)   Rich people discover what it's like to have a slumlord   (bbc.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As we recently learned from Florida, a building that makes mysterious noises and exhibits mysterious vibrations is likely to take care of demolishing itself.
 
scalpod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's been very inconvenient.
 
Fascists are cowards
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Try as I might, I just can't seem to develop any sympathy (or empathy for that matter) for rich farks who got scammed by a greedy property developer.

I guess I'm a horrible human being, but I'm strangely ok about it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fascists are cowards: Try as I might, I just can't seem to develop any sympathy (or empathy for that matter) for rich farks who got scammed by a greedy property developer.

I guess I'm a horrible human being, but I'm strangely ok about it.


The obscenely rich are where most of the issues, crises, and cancers in this country stem from and lead to.

In the absence of guillotines, I'll gladly accept any hardship they face.
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the worst Ive had to deal with in my buiding is people putting *themselves* down the garbage chute.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Article from "BBC" about "CIM group" has left me disappointed.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jealousy and envy are rampant among the unmotivated underachievers of Fark
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The statement also claims ... that the homeowner's association and "certain vocal residents" misunderstand its obligations as sponsor.

I'll admit, I was a kinda confused when I heard about a 'building sponsor' too. But I'm guessing it means 'hey we just built the building. You can't sue us, you have to sue the owners of the building. Yes, it's an LLC that we set up, why do you ask?'
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Big deal, get a hotplate and crap out the window
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Jealousy and envy are rampant among the unmotivated underachievers of Fark


that's just like, your opinion man.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Jealousy and envy are rampant among the unmotivated underachievers of Fark


Says the millionaire with the $700 BBQ. Jump You F*cker!!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The big difference is that the ultrarich can slap the slumlord with endless multi-million dollar lawsuits, forcing the slumlord to listen and take then seriously lest they lose everything they own.

Poor people are MUCH easier to ignore.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: get a hotplate and crap out the window


I feel like this should be an idiom of some sort.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: The $250m lawsuit filed to New York's Supreme Court on Thursday said issues in the building have included an electrical explosion in June that left residents without power and "horrible" inexplicable noises and vibrations.

Somebody forgot to adequately account of thermal expansion in that spindly-ass design.

The building is stretching on the sunward side and then that stretching is shifting as the planet rotates, then cooling and unevenly shrinking as the Sun is no longer shining on a given part.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They should have hired Stubbs instead of O'Reilly.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When rats start caring off your crotch fruit.
Nope still won't care.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: The statement also claims ... that the homeowner's association and "certain vocal residents" misunderstand its obligations as sponsor.

I'll admit, I was a kinda confused when I heard about a 'building sponsor' too. But I'm guessing it means 'hey we just built the building. You can't sue us, you have to sue the owners of the building. Yes, it's an LLC that we set up, why do you ask?'


My understanding of such things (which is, admittedly, quite limited) is that the building is owned by the people who bought the apartments/condos, and that the HOA is charged with managing the building, including maintenance and repair. It's probably not that much different at heart than the Surfside condo collapse building.  And it sounds like things are progressing just as well.

If the building was constructed according to the blueprints, even if it was a poor design, the builders probably aren't going to be liable.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: The $250m lawsuit filed to New York's Supreme Court on Thursday said issues in the building have included an electrical explosion in June that left residents without power and "horrible" inexplicable noises and vibrations.

Somebody forgot to adequately account of thermal expansion in that spindly-ass design.

The building is stretching on the sunward side and then that stretching is shifting as the planet rotates, then cooling and unevenly shrinking as the Sun is no longer shining on a given part.


Are you suggesting that they should have stuck that building where the sun don't shine?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: BigGrnEggGriller: Jealousy and envy are rampant among the unmotivated underachievers of Fark

Says the millionaire with the $700 BBQ. Jump You F*cker!!


More like $900. Suck it, loser.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow that is an ugly tall-ass building.

Wow that is an ugly tall-ass building.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Love, just love my balcony.

Love, just love my balcony.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

They should have hired Stubbs instead of O'Reilly.
They should have hired Stubbs instead of O'Reilly.


Getting a kick out of this....
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gee what a shame.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thememescraps.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fascists are cowards: Try as I might, I just can't seem to develop any sympathy (or empathy for that matter) for rich farks who got scammed by a greedy property developer.

I guess I'm a horrible human being, but I'm strangely ok about it.


I used to think that and then won ran and won presidency of the US.

Now I watch them like a hawk.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll always know that building as having stolen sunlight from Central Park.  Screw anyone associated with it.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A fool and their money, etc..  rich person,s penile extension....
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Love, just love my balcony.

[i.pinimg.com image 267x400]


You know, I was just remind of this:

In Petoskey, Michigan, when the Odawa hotel was built, no one cared enough to point out the issue with the blueprint interpretation.

They built all the balconies facing the parking lot, and not the bay.  They did add balconies on the "right " side after that, but the original balconies remain.

/csb
 
