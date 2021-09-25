 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Electric car owners break out the SMUG memes as motorists fight for fuel   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Be funny until the Oil and Gas plants run short and there is no way to charge the electric cars
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

And the sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Point.  But when they lose 50% of your energy production, there is going to be rationing and rolling brown outs.  and more fees and taxes

not everyone has an independent and reliable source of energy that works off the grid
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nice in Britain and all, but in Texas we can't be sure of heating our homes during a cold snap. How will I charge my car? Oh yeah, with the petrol powering my generator.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Daily Mail all but unusable for anyone else? It loads so much crap the page just locks up. I'm on a 16 core computer with 32GB of RAM, fer chrissakes.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a sweet-ass-PHEV-car suv that has averaged over 45 mpg combined over the last few thousand miles.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

He's crushing your head!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
South Park sucks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

or you live in the Pacific North West and the rainy season is starting
and the wind stops blowing.As happened in west Texas not too long ago

Or you have a long, long drought and your hydroelectric plants have to shut down. See Hoover and Glen Canyon dams, also Sacramento, CA.

Or you build your nuclear plants near a river that dries up.

All forms of energy production have weak points. Striking a balance is difficult.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Careful, Peter Griffin's father in-law might show up and crap all over the place.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*ev drivers have a laugh during petrol shortage*

Ok, but what if thing that isn't happening happens?!?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Congrats on having a reason to not have an electric car! A third-world power grid.

You must be very proud.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Briton should invade Texas.
 
