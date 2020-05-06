 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Do Cheech and Chong know about this?   (hempearth.ca) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is darling beautiful, man.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like getting high...
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong were ahead of their time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from months ago.  Also this guy is an obvious scammer and his product is vaporware, no pun intended.
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Today I made quesadillas, to honour my Mexican heritage. But I don't have Mexican heritage, so I was trying to think of what was the word for when you really like Cheech and Chong, and also Mexican food.

The quesadillas were very good, thanks for asking
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chawco: Today I made quesadillas, to honour my Mexican heritage. But I don't have Mexican heritage, so I was trying to think of what was the word for when you really like Cheech and Chong, and also Mexican food.

The quesadillas were very good, thanks for asking


I believe the term you are looking for is Dave.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
