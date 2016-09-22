 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   California couple arrested for possessing enough elephant tranquilizer to kill 50 million people. Hunter S. Thompson: "You're adorable"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Morphine, Opioid, Heroin, kilograms of carfentanil, Drug addiction, California's Riverside County, Andres Jesus Morales, Drug injection  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
blog.libertasbella.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How many Rhode Islands is that?


50
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they had enough for one Johnny Depp afternoon.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, assuming they weren't planning to overdose 50 million people, I wonder what they really planned to do with 21 kilograms of carfentanil. Seems like a lot.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Spectrum: So, assuming they weren't planning to overdose 50 million people, I wonder what they really planned to do with 21 kilograms of carfentanil. Seems like a lot.


Turn it into 10 tons of heroin sales.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Spectrum: So, assuming they weren't planning to overdose 50 million people, I wonder what they really planned to do with 21 kilograms of carfentanil. Seems like a lot.


Heroin addicts will crawl through a sewer full of broken glass to get a fix.  This stuff sells itself, thanks to the tireless efforts of Purdue and Oxycontin.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is more dangerous than ricin, so better charge them with a "drug" crime and not a "had enough shiat to destroy a city" and "were they planning to put it in a reservoir" crime
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Primus - Southbound Pachyderm
Youtube 6xb898sQtu8

Americans need to address the elephant in the room.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?


The addiction factor. It really lights up the brain and the brain says must have more and nothing else matters. Kinda the new crack
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?

The addiction factor. It really lights up the brain and the brain says must have more and nothing else matters. Kinda the new crack


I feel like if I wanted to do coke and instead I got a mellow opiate buzz I'd be pretty pissed.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And the likely smugglers from the porous southern border come across because there's a "come on in" sign up...
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Spectrum: So, assuming they weren't planning to overdose 50 million people, I wonder what they really planned to do with 21 kilograms of carfentanil. Seems like a lot.


Turn the California Central Valey blue-
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For you the day you got enough sedatives to kill 50 million people was the most memorable day of your life.  For Bison,...it was a Tuesday.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
According to my research, it's effective as a vaccine against COVID.
 
melfunction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?


There are new sources of illegally made synthetic opioids from around the world. No opium needed to make these drugs. The stuff is cheap.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gees, that's 100 yasgurs
 
Valter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could you not do that?

Thanks.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: eurotrader: jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?

The addiction factor. It really lights up the brain and the brain says must have more and nothing else matters. Kinda the new crack

I feel like if I wanted to do coke and instead I got a mellow opiate buzz I'd be pretty pissed.


This is not the forum to discuss the mechanism because it could cause misunderstanding and invite abuse. The actual neurology is fascinating.
 
sat1va
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
50 Million people in cop math?
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Enough to kill 50 million regular people or .00000005 Keith Richards.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A pizzeria? From Pennsylvania? Pfft -- I bet her pizza sucks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: jaylectricity: eurotrader: jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?

The addiction factor. It really lights up the brain and the brain says must have more and nothing else matters. Kinda the new crack

I feel like if I wanted to do coke and instead I got a mellow opiate buzz I'd be pretty pissed.

This is not the forum to discuss the mechanism because it could cause misunderstanding and invite abuse. The actual neurology is fascinating.


This is Fark. Since when did causing misunderstanding and inviting abuse stop a solid post?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: eurotrader: jaylectricity: eurotrader: jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?

The addiction factor. It really lights up the brain and the brain says must have more and nothing else matters. Kinda the new crack

I feel like if I wanted to do coke and instead I got a mellow opiate buzz I'd be pretty pissed.

This is not the forum to discuss the mechanism because it could cause misunderstanding and invite abuse. The actual neurology is fascinating.

This is Fark. Since when did causing misunderstanding and inviting abuse stop a solid post?!

[Fark user image image 425x674]


I still have my own personal ethics and morals even on fark. Way strange I understand
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spectrum: So, assuming they weren't planning to overdose 50 million people, I wonder what they really planned to do with 21 kilograms of carfentanil. Seems like a lot.


Wait for the next anti-vaccine craz---

iron_city_ap: According to my research, it's effective as a vaccine against COVID.


Damnit.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless this stuff was made in a bathtub with a recipe a company somewhere must have made it. Why the fark have they made SO much to begin with? Does the stuff not expire? I would be looking at whatever drug company makes it and ask for some explanations.
 
woodjf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tweaked my back yesterday. Doc gave me 20kg carfentanyl. Watch this!🤤
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: eurotrader: jaylectricity: Is fentanyl and carfentinil super cheap or something? Why are dealers cutting everything from cocaine to mdma with the stuff?

The addiction factor. It really lights up the brain and the brain says must have more and nothing else matters. Kinda the new crack

I feel like if I wanted to do coke and instead I got a mellow opiate buzz I'd be pretty pissed.


Based on descriptions, it would be far from "mellow" and a "buzz".

And weight/potency factor is where it's at. Not to mention price.
Drugs will always have a percentage of busts and seizures, but playing the numbers game, if enough goes through, it's more than enough to make a large profit. Now add to it that a small quantity of this stuff is enough to cut into a large batch, then of course criminals will start shifting to it.

/and I really, REALLY, wouldn't be surprised if this isn't some kind of indirect revenge for the Opium wars, and/or the Chinese taking it from the playbook
//but what goes around comes around, see what happened with military guarding opioid production in Afghanistan, and now see fentanyl cases popping up in China.
///the people who manage the flow will see the space to funnel it locally to make a buck instead of sending it where it was supposed to be sent
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's insane. It's difficult as hell to even handle carfentanil safely. And their math may be off a bit.

As little as 0.02mg - 20 mcg - is enough to kill you - we don't know, though, as it's not yet been tested in humans. However, 2mg of fentanyl is enough to kill you, and this stuff is 100 times as potent as fentanyl, so...

In other words, 1 mg can kill up to 50 people. 1 kilogram can kill up to 50 million people.

If they had 21 kilos of pure carfentanil, they potentially have enough to kill upwards of a billion people.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Unless this stuff was made in a bathtub with a recipe a company somewhere must have made it. Why the fark have they made SO much to begin with? Does the stuff not expire? I would be looking at whatever drug company makes it and ask for some explanations.


Synthetic opiates are pretty easy to make in a capable pharma factory.

This stuff predominantly comes from China. It's not hard to order up what you want, the difficulty is smuggling it in.

And yes, the general intent is to kill someone. One of the best advertisements for a dealer is to kill an addict with an OD. Then the other junkies flock to you for the good shiat.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seriously, the stuff is insanely dangerous to handle. There are easier ways to commit suicide.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These cops saved 50 millions people! Where are the cop haters now?
 
melfunction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Zoos keep carfentanil as an elephant tranquilizer, but drug dealers cut it up and add it to heroin and other drugs to boost profit margins. For years, Chinese companies offered to export carfentanil around the world for less than $2,000 a pound. Drug dealers in the United States were eager customers.
From 2017 when China would make it a controlled substance.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6xb898sQ​tu8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Americans need to address the elephant in the room.


Yes, Lee is bald.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the amount of Narcan needed to reverse a carfentanil overdose, let alone how much to keep you alive after initial doses wear off.  An OD would require EMS, and if EMA doesn't know what you hit yourself with they might assume you're a goner after exhausting an onboard supply.

There must be more out there, but it's good they did at least get this collection out of circulation.  Jesus.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And the likely smugglers from the porous southern border come across because there's a "come on in" sign up...


Decided to bounce your "brown menace invading the country" schtick from the CBP thread to this one?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sat1va: 50 Million people in cop math?


So about 1000 people? I dont do hard drugs so not able to relate how much an average junkie consumes.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Farkenhostile: Unless this stuff was made in a bathtub with a recipe a company somewhere must have made it. Why the fark have they made SO much to begin with? Does the stuff not expire? I would be looking at whatever drug company makes it and ask for some explanations.


You think that companies are the only ones with labs?
 
