(The Scottish Sun)   Everything's haggis if you're brave enough
rethian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not Scottish, it's CRAP!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it even possible to tell the difference between rotting gutter fish and haggis? 🤔
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Japanese haggis.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rethian: If it's not Scottish, it's

CRAP CARP!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fahkin' toona, bro!
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sunfish, eh?

That's all that is.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drink enough Scotch, your stomach can handle anything.
 
rethian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: rethian: If it's not Scottish, it's

CRAP CARP!


I was thinking CRAPPIE

but well said
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, day-old offal and rancid suet stuffed into a sheep's guts, ie a Scots cum-sock, can be made worse?  I thought that unpossible.  Well, maybe is you lathered Marmite on top, but otherwise alternations couldn't help but make it better.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the sunfish are fleeing the equator due to rising ocean temperatures you know we're farked
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wrong about that. They're all over the globe. I'll chalk this one up to local ignorance and the Sun.
oceansunfish.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I was wrong about that. They're all over the globe. I'll chalk this one up to local ignorance and the Sun.
[oceansunfish.org image 519x370]


The SUNfish is there?
 
your cats butt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend gave me a can of haggis. Been trying to figure out who to pass it on to.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this article about analingus?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Is this article about analingus?


No, it's something that tastes even worse.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can't tell your national dish from a fish?

/ I am ashamed for my ancestors
 
knbwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

your cats butt: A friend gave me a can of haggis. Been trying to figure out who to pass it on to.


Have you tried it? I had a can (US origin) recently. Warmed it up and ate it with some mashed potatoes and was quite tasty.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

berylman: I was wrong about that. They're all over the globe. I'll chalk this one up to local ignorance and the Sun.
[oceansunfish.org image 519x370]


Just the Sun, IMO. There's not a chance anybody could make such a stupid mistake.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

knbwhite: your cats butt: A friend gave me a can of haggis. Been trying to figure out who to pass it on to.

Have you tried it? I had a can (US origin) recently. Warmed it up and ate it with some mashed potatoes and was quite tasty.


I came here to ask precisely that. I read a lot of jokes about how it is a horrible sounding concoction but is it actually inedible?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

comrade: Is this article about analingus?


Well, not YET...
 
sniderman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The fish was found near Loch Slapin, which is on the south west coast of the Isle of Skye."

"Loch Slapin" sounds like fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

comrade: Is this article about analingus?


You'll need something to get the taste out of your mouth
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you drink enough Scotch, your stomach can handle anything.


Which is why one drinks Scotch while eating haggis.
/Speaking from experience
 
rethian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: knbwhite: your cats butt: A friend gave me a can of haggis. Been trying to figure out who to pass it on to.

Have you tried it? I had a can (US origin) recently. Warmed it up and ate it with some mashed potatoes and was quite tasty.

I came here to ask precisely that. I read a lot of jokes about how it is a horrible sounding concoction but is it actually inedible?


I had it at a restaurant I worked at. It was called the Shamrock, Rose and Thistle. A British themed restaurant in Mobile Alabama.
I'd put canned  haggis is better than liver or sweetbreads but not as good as a decent blood sausage. Of course that's just my opinion, it's all offal.
 
