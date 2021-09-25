 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Quesadilla, Lobster, and Hunting and Fishing Day. So catch a few big Sea Bugs and give us your recipe for Lobster Quesadilla   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, National Ghost Hunting Day, Chocolate, Pie, Ice cream, National Ants, National Punctuation Day, National Checkers Day, National Centenarian's Day  
•       •       •

32 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 25 Sep 2021 at 4:15 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone needs a recipe to make quesadillas, they need to stay out of the kitchen.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man....National Hunting and Fishing Day?

Today should be the one day that all licenses needed for those activities are free.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was asked once if you could make a quesadilla without cheese.

That's just a dilla, mon frère.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, no. If I'm eating lobster, it's not in a quesadilla. It's in a vat of butter.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.