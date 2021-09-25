 Skip to content
(Grist)   How wildfires outpaced plans to rake the forests   (grist.org) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Forestry, Sierra Nevada, National Forests of California, Controlled burn, Project management, California, Twofer-Pillikin forest health project, state of California  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even with billions of dollars, how the hell can you clear out millions of square acres of underbrush? Where would you even put it? Because wherever it ends up, that's your new fire area.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Even with billions of dollars, how the hell can you clear out millions of square acres of underbrush? Where would you even put it? Because wherever it ends up, that's your new fire area.


Generally it's chipped and deteriorates into the forest ground becoming dirt.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Even with billions of dollars, how the hell can you clear out millions of square acres of underbrush? Where would you even put it? Because wherever it ends up, that's your new fire area.


Right, and the forests need occasional fire to sweep through as part of the vegetation lifecycle. The indigenous peoples of these areas learned this thousands of years ago. For those who choose to live in the forest in parts of the world where 6-month droughts are the norm, this is the risk they take--even without climate change making everything way worse than it used to be.

Of course, with climate change increasing drought risks combined with people setting fires intentionally and unintentionally, living in the western wooded areas is becoming impossible.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Grist? Didn't they used to have the goriest shiat on the interwebs? Or was that ogrist?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Lsherm: Even with billions of dollars, how the hell can you clear out millions of square acres of underbrush? Where would you even put it? Because wherever it ends up, that's your new fire area.

Right, and the forests need occasional fire to sweep through as part of the vegetation lifecycle. The indigenous peoples of these areas learned this thousands of years ago. For those who choose to live in the forest in parts of the world where 6-month droughts are the norm, this is the risk they take--even without climate change making everything way worse than it used to be.

Of course, with climate change increasing drought risks combined with people setting fires intentionally and unintentionally, living in the western wooded areas is becoming impossible.


It's not just the wooded areas. Talent, Oregon was almost completely destroyed last year by an out of control brushfire. And a lot of the large California fires have begun as brushfires in rough terrain and spread to the wooded areas
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
California is long, skinny, and sits next to a humongous body of water.  Just put some sprinklers in.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We shoulda took lessons from the Finns.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Raking is obsolete and too time consuming.  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Virgin old-growth forests do not have a problem with too much underbrush. There isn't enough light at the forest floor to support an understory. The only reason we have to "manage" forests is because we cut down all of the old-growth. Throw in climate change and you have a completely broken ecosystem.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: We shoulda took lessons from the Finns.

[i.redd.it image 850x444]


Damn it.  Great minds.  See you in the woods.
 
