(CBS Philadelphia)   There's "ballsy," and there's "Philly ballsy," which consists of robbing police officers at gunpoint. Think the cops will be following up on this crime in particular?   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Omar comin'!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, when it comes to shaking people down, the cops do NOT put up with competition.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Handguns with high-capacity drum magazines are not exactly self defense weapons. 50 round drums for a 9mm?
Yeah, I bet the cops want to see that gun again. They want to keep it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guy in a traffic stop looks black, murder because fear for life.

Robbed, meh whatever
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How would walking in a group helped?
 
