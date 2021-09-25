 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Cops charge crazy lady with torching two police cruisers, just because she was seen around them, then found by the police station door with a can of gasoline, lighter and book of matches. Whatever happened to reasonable doubt?   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People can't words any more?
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reasonable Doubt is principally for the jury to ponder.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Burley is being ordered to stay away from the Dracut Police Department.

Tomorrow, police arrest her for random infraction.  Take her in for booking. Then charge her with violating court order.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Like you can believe cops.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like their body cams, did the police station security cams happen to be off?

/Torches car, stays at police station
//Remanded for psych eval
///Released on own recognizance for two months
/\/Her next Fark appearance will be either hilarious or tragic
 
woodjf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Me and Dre stood next to the burned down house
With a handful of matches can full of gas
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A woman can't take her can of gasoline for a walk without being accosted!
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She sounds hot.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is she good looking?
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

woodjf: Me and Dre stood next to the burned down house
With a handful of matches can full of gas


Is Dr. Dre still up to his old crimes?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: People can't words any more?


Why use more when few do trick?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WHY would you release a possible mentally disturbed arsonist on her own recognizance? Who is REALLY mentaly disturbed in this scenario?
 
