 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   State constitutional guarantee against unreasonable searches beats federal border patrol fishing expedition   (wcax.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica, United States, state court, state Supreme Court, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Border Patrol, lower court, criminal cases, Vermont couple  
•       •       •

1321 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 4:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The cops still get to steal all their stuff, of course.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cops still get to steal all their stuff, of course.


And they've presumably already been sitting in jail for three years. How long would the sentence have been anyway
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.


Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me this fairy tale of "good" cops again?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point


Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overturned by SCOTUS in 3..:2...1...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.


I don't expect them to search everything I have if I meet someone at JFK.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Tell me this fairy tale of "good" cops again?


OK.

Once upon a time, people said "defund the police" but white people where scared so nothing happened.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.

I don't expect them to search everything I have if I meet someone at JFK.


Oh you sweet summer child, I said entering the country (or they have probable cause you entered illegally) because the country has a right to search everyone attempting to enter the country. It's not a game of hide and seek. If they catch you 1 mile or 100 miles in, they should have the right to give you a thorough search.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Marcus Aurelius: The cops still get to steal all their stuff, of course.

And they've presumably already been sitting in jail for three years. How long would the sentence have been anyway


Sweet Jebus, WTF did they get caught with?

We HAVE to end the farking war on drugs. There's a vast array of destructive, life destroying, monetarily costly, and just plain backwards policies and laws that "conservatives" have managed to champion in the last 50 years that HAVE to be obliterated. The war on drugs is one of the worst, and should be one that's prioritized for dismantling.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point


So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.

I don't expect them to search everything I have if I meet someone at JFK.

Oh you sweet summer child, I said entering the country (or they have probable cause you entered illegally) because the country has a right to search everyone attempting to enter the country. It's not a game of hide and seek. If they catch you 1 mile or 100 miles in, they should have the right to give you a thorough search.


Yeah, I haven't crossed a border in over a decade. They don't get to pull over American citizens who never left the country for fishing expeditions. The cops are robbing people, dude.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.

I don't expect them to search everything I have if I meet someone at JFK.

Oh you sweet summer child, I said entering the country (or they have probable cause you entered illegally) because the country has a right to search everyone attempting to enter the country. It's not a game of hide and seek. If they catch you 1 mile or 100 miles in, they should have the right to give you a thorough search.


Well, bless your heart.

"Entering the country" has nothing at all to do with this case.  They were traveling from point A to point B within the state.  But hey, don't let that stop you from trying to throw out some strawmen.

https://www.acluvt.org/en/cases/state​-​v-walker-brazie-and-lena-butterfield
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.

I don't expect them to search everything I have if I meet someone at JFK.

Oh you sweet summer child, I said entering the country (or they have probable cause you entered illegally) because the country has a right to search everyone attempting to enter the country. It's not a game of hide and seek. If they catch you 1 mile or 100 miles in, they should have the right to give you a thorough search.

Yeah, I haven't crossed a border in over a decade. They don't get to pull over American citizens who never left the country for fishing expeditions. The cops are robbing people, dude.


So you believe that 1 foot in and you're free and clear. Open borders. Literally.

Got it.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?


If it were up to me?  Yes.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?


You having rights does not mean you're safe.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

Have you ever entered the country? Pretty sure JFK customs and that bridge in Detroit are constitution free.

I don't expect them to search everything I have if I meet someone at JFK.

Oh you sweet summer child, I said entering the country (or they have probable cause you entered illegally) because the country has a right to search everyone attempting to enter the country. It's not a game of hide and seek. If they catch you 1 mile or 100 miles in, they should have the right to give you a thorough search.

Yeah, I haven't crossed a border in over a decade. They don't get to pull over American citizens who never left the country for fishing expeditions. The cops are robbing people, dude.

So you believe that 1 foot in and you're free and clear. Open borders. Literally.

Got it.


Yeah, we didn't need it before 1924. You really want to pay 3x as much for your food?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewWorldDan: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

If it were up to me?  Yes.


So you support de facto open borders. There are several thousand miles of "hide and go seek" eligible entry ways.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Tell me this fairy tale of "good" cops again?


Sure thing. Here's a whole bunch of 'em.

https://cops.usdoj.gov/RIC/Publicatio​n​s/cops-p429-pub.pdf
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.


Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: johnphantom: Tell me this fairy tale of "good" cops again?

Sure thing. Here's a whole bunch of 'em.

https://cops.usdoj.gov/RIC/Publication​s/cops-p429-pub.pdf


How many watched Floyd be murdered over 10 minutes?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?


John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.


We have probable cause John Smith shot someone in the face entered the country illegally, we can detain him.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the law geeks;  https://embed.documentcloud.o​rg/docume​nts/21068830-vermont-supreme-court-bor​der-patrol-search-decision-9-24-21/?em​bed=1&responsive=1&title=1
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.


Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

We have probable cause John Smith shot someone in the face entered the country illegally, we can detain him.


You need more probable cause than "an out brake light".
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.


Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.


We get it, you don't like Latinos. Why don't you answer what I said about your food tripling in price?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: We have probable cause John Smith shot someone in the face entered the country illegally, we can detain him.


Yes, but by numerous SCOTUS rulings, John Smith still has the rights of an American citizen. "I walk across the border and set two feet in American soil and am safe" applies to literally no one, including American citizens.

johnphantom: Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.


No argument here, I didn't clarify, but John Smith is an American citizen.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: We have probable cause John Smith shot someone in the face entered the country illegally, we can detain him.

Yes, but by numerous SCOTUS rulings, John Smith still has the rights of an American citizen. "I walk across the border and set two feet in American soil and am safe" applies to literally no one, including American citizens.

johnphantom: Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

No argument here, I didn't clarify, but John Smith is an American citizen.


oi I f*cked that one all up
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

We get it, you don't like Latinos. Why don't you answer what I said about your food tripling in price?


Hey, so what did Biden do with all of those Haitians?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

We get it, you don't like Latinos. Why don't you answer what I said about your food tripling in price?


Sorry, I would prefer it did.

1) Americans could eat less
2) We would rape our farmland less
3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation
 
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

We get it, you don't like Latinos. Why don't you answer what I said about your food tripling in price?

Hey, so what did Biden do with all of those Haitians?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Face it, you come from immigrants.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scanman61: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

[Fark user image image 273x185]


So pointing out that a significant portion of them have committed actual statutory crimes is "grasping at straws" - gotcha.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

We get it, you don't like Latinos. Why don't you answer what I said about your food tripling in price?

Sorry, I would prefer it did.

1) Americans could eat less
2) We would rape our farmland less
3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation


Yeah, tell me, what is the reason why undocumented immigrants come, and who is facilitating this? Do you even know how they pay 3 or 4 undocumented and report them as one person making minimum wage to the IRS so the government is happy?
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Overturned by SCOTUS in 3..:2...1...


That would be a shock to the constitution.

SCOTUS  has zero authority to review state constitutional law.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

We get it, you don't like Latinos. Why don't you answer what I said about your food tripling in price?

Sorry, I would prefer it did.

1) Americans could eat less
2) We would rape our farmland less
3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation

Yeah, tell me, what is the reason why undocumented immigrants come, and who is facilitating this? Do you even know how they pay 3 or 4 undocumented and report them as one person making minimum wage to the IRS so the government is happy?


See point 3:

3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: scanman61: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

[Fark user image image 273x185]

So pointing out that a significant portion of them have committed actual statutory crimes is "grasping at straws" - gotcha.


Trying to tie it to the linked article sure is.

CBP should have no farking authority whatsoever over US citizens traveling within the country.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scanman61: ColonelCathcart: scanman61: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

[Fark user image image 273x185]

So pointing out that a significant portion of them have committed actual statutory crimes is "grasping at straws" - gotcha.

Trying to tie it to the linked article sure is.

CBP should have no farking authority whatsoever over US citizens traveling within the country.


I don't disagree, but Vermont has made a blanket ruling.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Sorry, I would prefer it did.

1) Americans could eat less
2) We would rape our farmland less
3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation

Yeah, tell me, what is the reason why undocumented immigrants come, and who is facilitating this? Do you even know how they pay 3 or 4 undocumented and report them as one person making minimum wage to the IRS so the government is happy?


See point 3:

3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation


That won't stop the companies from paying the cheaper labor.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: So pointing out that a significant portion of them


Please give some cites about this one.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: Sorry, I would prefer it did.

1) Americans could eat less
2) We would rape our farmland less
3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation

Yeah, tell me, what is the reason why undocumented immigrants come, and who is facilitating this? Do you even know how they pay 3 or 4 undocumented and report them as one person making minimum wage to the IRS so the government is happy?


See point 3:

3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation

That won't stop the companies from paying the cheaper labor.


Really? It will give them protection under the law and CA minimum wage is $14 per hour.

Farms do not operate under a separate economic world.

If you allow them to work on a Farm or in an (Amazon) warehouse, that would be the perfect solution forcing farms to pay market rates,
which is over $15 an hour.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: ColonelCathcart: Sorry, I would prefer it did.

1) Americans could eat less
2) We would rape our farmland less
3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation

Yeah, tell me, what is the reason why undocumented immigrants come, and who is facilitating this? Do you even know how they pay 3 or 4 undocumented and report them as one person making minimum wage to the IRS so the government is happy?


See point 3:

3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*

/California harvests year round, but you can rotate workers because it is absolutely worker exploitation

That won't stop the companies from paying the cheaper labor.

Really? It will give them protection under the law and CA minimum wage is $14 per hour.

Farms do not operate under a separate economic world.

If you allow them to work on a Farm or in an (Amazon) warehouse, that would be the perfect solution forcing farms to pay market rates,
which is over $15 an hour.


LOL they already have protection. What do you see border patrol being effective at?!?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: So pointing out that a significant portion of them

Please give some cites about this one.


12 million illegal hires - 80% of attempts. Once you're verified, you don't need to risk it again, so you do the math.

https://www.cato.org/blog/e-verify-le​t​-12-million-illegal-hires-happen-2006-​80-beat-system
 
scanman61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: scanman61: ColonelCathcart: scanman61: ColonelCathcart: johnphantom: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: grumpfuff: ColonelCathcart: leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Constitution free border zones should only apply to non-citizens or citizens actively trying to enter the country.

Otherwise, 4th amendment.

Constitution free anything should only apply to areas that are not located in any part of thatnation. That's kinda the whole point

So, I walk across the border in Maine...I'm safe as soon as both my feet are on American soil?

You having rights does not mean you're safe.

Not safe as in me, safe as in the coyote gets two feet into America and now you can't do anything?

John Smith just shot someone in the face. He has rights, so therefore you can't do anything.

Undocumented immigrants commit less crime than citizens.

Even if I give you the idea that their first entry is "an administrative violation" - how about using false ID for eVerify? "Harmless" identity theft that causes tax headaches and actual identify theft for citizens.

Then anyone who enters twice has committed a misdemeanor. How many of them have ever returned home?

It's all because you're cherry picking what a crime is. I would love to use someone else's info on a W-9 and withold zero dollars.

[Fark user image image 273x185]

So pointing out that a significant portion of them have committed actual statutory crimes is "grasping at straws" - gotcha.

Trying to tie it to the linked article sure is.

CBP should have no farking authority whatsoever over US citizens traveling within the country.

I don't disagree, but Vermont has made a blanket ruling.


Okay, tell us what part of the Court's ruling you disagree with.  Be specific.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Border patrol claims they can do whatever the hell they want if it is within 100 miles of a border. That's complete bullshiat.  You can tell them to fark off at those citizenship checkpoints they like to set up at random locations.  When you refuse to cooperate, they'll ask you to pull over.  Don't.  Stay where you are and block the lane.  Just keep repeating "am I free to go?"  and "am I under arrest?"  They'll make vague threats of arrest, but they can't actually do a damn thing and will eventually give up.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Overturned by SCOTUS in 3..:2...1...


scotus cannot overturn a state supreme court interpreting its own constitution.

These cases will now just be handled in federal court.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnphantom: 3) We should offer almost unlimited work visas for agricultural workers to give them protection under the law - and renew it every growing season*


I've been saying this for years.  We need the farm workers.  They want the jobs.  Make it easy to get a farm worker visa so that we can keep an eye on the employers.  We don't need to worry too much about the workers themselves.  They are almost always hard working and honest people.  In the rare case that one turns out to have criminal tendencies, lifetime ban on the visa, besides any other legal ramifications for whatever crime they commit.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.