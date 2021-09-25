 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Tonight at 11PM ET Noise Factor season 2 kicks off on Big E Radio. Why season 2? Why now? Because the station manager said so. Check out tunes from GEOFF, Failure, White Zombie, Nebula, Kadavar and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You're going to Edmonton the other week didn't have anything to do with the Covid parties that they're having up that way did it?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: You're going to Edmonton the other week didn't have anything to do with the Covid parties that they're having up that way did it?


No.

I don't want f*ckin COVID.

Edson is a weird place.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I didn't know that he had his own radio station!  Congrats, Big E!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha!!

The curator before me dedicated Air Supply to me.

It's on now!


HAHAHAHAHA!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bwahaaa, an Air Supply lead in
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying I'm singing along.


But I'm not not saying I'm singing along.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed air supply?  CURSES!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: But I'm not not saying I'm singing along.


The K family out camping & grooving to Air Supply...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: The K family out camping & grooving to Air Supply...


The most treasured family memories involve Air Supply AND snuggies.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the new format...
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I actually really like that one and Wild Horses too.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hahaha!! You guys kill me.
 
