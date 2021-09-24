 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Globe)   Boomers try to preserve their nonexistent youth with bogus exercise playing fake sport   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
40
    More: Obvious, Basketball, Tennis, US Open, Types of tennis match, Grass court, Clay court, Tennis court, pickleball nowadays  
•       •       •

666 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 4:02 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's pretty much how I seen it.

/boomer
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've got a neighbor that does this. She tried to get me to try it. Hard pass.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I implore that no one mention the Pickleball Incident.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You are supposed to spend your sunny days with a bocce ball in one hand and a glass of wine in the other.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our new national nightmare has begun.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pickleball is simply the replacement for racquetball
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Pickleball is simply the replacement for racquetball


Only easier, and with more beer.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't get the hate.   No one can afford big yards in my town anymore.  I have a few friends plow under the grass and put in a sport court for the kids, pickle ball seems to work well in that size of a court.  It's fun enough.  I'm not running out to buy specific shoes or join a league or anything, but it's an interesting diversion for an hour or so at a bbq.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: I don't get the hate.   No one can afford big yards in my town anymore.  I have a few friends plow under the grass and put in a sport court for the kids, pickle ball seems to work well in that size of a court.  It's fun enough.  I'm not running out to buy specific shoes or join a league or anything, but it's an interesting diversion for an hour or so at a bbq.


If a Boomer does it then hate it I guess.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: I implore that no one mention the Pickleball Incident.


I took a semester of PIckleball and Archery in college.  I think it was 83 or 84.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw some pickleball courts went up down the street from where I live. It looks perfectly fun, but I'm not entirely sure what makes it different from tennis or racquetball. It looks like some people showed up to play tennis, but nobody brought tennis balls. So they found a whiffle ball outside the courts and said "screw it, let's just use this."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickle ball is a scourge, not a sport.  And stay the hell away from my tennis courts.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I took a semester of PIckleball and Archery in college.


Adding arrows. That would actually make it competitive.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You are supposed to spend your sunny days with a bocce ball in one hand and a glass of wine in the other.


I drink beer, but I'm a mangiacake so they don't bother me.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slobberbone: BizarreMan: I took a semester of PIckleball and Archery in college.

Adding arrows. That would actually make it competitive.


Lawn dart pickle ball.  I'd watch that!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Pickle ball is a scourge, not a sport.  And stay the hell away from my tennis courts.


The Tennis Master Race has spoken!
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm pickleball was old before I got old.

That's not exactly a ringing endorsement.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The dress code even helps keep out undesirables.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: That's pretty much how I seen it.

/boomer


I first heard of it from my silent generation parents.  They were never into it (but were into tennis decades ago), so I'm assuming it is a boomer thing the younger (than them, i.e. boomer) types were playing.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought it was a new kid's thing.   The local kids play it at school and camp.

Also, don't worry subby, you'll be old before you know it, and the younger generation will be looking for you to shove off and die.

/gen X
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As opposed to Gen-X's fake sport (which became CrossFit):
media.newyorker.comView Full Size


or Millennial's fake sport...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I zigged when I should have zagged.

This is called "English Sports" but I have a feeling it might as well be "American Sports."

Jiskefet - English Sports
Youtube E_6d3JBBo4s
 
Azz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I play pickleball. My dick is like a pickle so I stretch my scrotum like a batwing and see how many times I can bounce my dick off it until I pass out. My dog keeps score
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kubo: but I'm not entirely sure what makes it different from tennis or racquetball.


Less movement needed (or allowed, as I understand it), lower impact, easier on the knees and joints, things like that.  It is to tennis/racquetball as shuffleboard is to curling:  An easier, gentler version with the rules reworked to better suit "active seniors," or whatever the preferred euphemism is.

Harmless enough on its own, and serves a decent purpose, but there are purists who balk at the softer version.  Some of that is gatekeeping, some of it is annoyance that the older crowd is occupying the tennis//racquetball courts and keeping them from getting a game going, and still more of it is people who are in the right demographic for pickleball, but who resent the implication that they can't still play as hard as they ever did.
 
HFK
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They put in a croquet field in the park by me a few years ago. Everyone there looks beyond boomer. Everyone is always dressed in all white, not one hint of color anywhere.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The game of my youth was Kill The Man With The Ball.  We were a cheerfully violent sort.

I hadn't even heard of Pickleball until a few years ago.  It's basically how the old folks play tennis at my local gym.  It looks like a game designed by manufacturers to sell you slightly different equipment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: As opposed to Gen-X's fake sport (which became CrossFit):
[media.newyorker.com image 850x574]


No. Our parents started the aerobics craze, which came after the jogging craze in the late 70s/early 80s. Gen X had nothing to do with aerobics.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pickleball sounds more like a BDSM sex act than a sport.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My parents are into it.  They picked it up when their knees got too dinged up for tennis.  I've played it.  It's a slower tennis on a smaller court.

I like it, but I like anything that is competitive.  Board games, bowling, golf, trivia... whatever. If it's got scoring then I'm in.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: That's pretty much how I seen it.
/boomer


I couldn't see a thing, what with all the blockers.

Dasher McHappenstance: I don't get the hate.   No one can afford big yards in my town anymore.  I have a few friends plow under the grass and put in a sport court for the kids, pickle ball seems to work well in that size of a court.  It's fun enough.  I'm not running out to buy specific shoes or join a league or anything, but it's an interesting diversion for an hour or so at a bbq.


You know people who put in a "sport court" for their kids?    Well, I might be a boomer, but at least I didn't have to put up with shiat like that when I was young.  Sounds like the kids are more precious, and have more expensive tastes than the boomers do.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
anyone wanna play some cornhole
 
Desert Sledder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Pickle ball is a scourge, not a sport.  And stay the hell away from my tennis courts.


This times a million
 
covalesj
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I played pickleball as a grade-schooler in gym class. We all loved it.  It's like mini tennis.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My dad needed a partner for pickleball, so I got conscripted.  I dislocated my shoulder.  The end.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whatever this "non-sport" is, it's still better than you sitting on your fat ass all day, Farkers.

And yeah, I'm talking about you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Zoomers would play Pickleball if they called it PickleRickBall
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: gameshowhost: I implore that no one mention the Pickleball Incident.

I took a semester of PIckleball and Archery in college.  I think it was 83 or 84.


Played it (or something like it) with some co-workers back in the later 70's.  My paddle had lots of holes in it so I could give the ball a good whack but I don't remember much else about it other than it was some exercise and a fun get together.

Probably should take it up again now that I'm a boomer.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Pickleball is simply the replacement for racquetball


Basically, it's a paddle ball game for people who are too slow and old for tennis or racquetball.  We joke, but if you are in your 70s and can't play a real sport, it is probably a bit better than sitting in your chair all day.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wiffle ball + badminton + tennis + ping-pong... I gotta say, that combo had never occurred to me.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.