(AP News)   WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE? *heart-broken headdesk*   (apnews.com)
62
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you not been paying attention to people?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were also a couple of young teenage kids recently arrested in SW Florida for planning a Columbine style shooting, and who claimed they idolized the shooters.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're looking at a country where a third of us won't wear a mask and are willing to assault, even kill, folks who try to get us to do so, goaded into doing so by a political party who would rather see Americans die from COVID-19 than admit that a rival political party may get credit for their efforts in preventing COVID-19 transmission. Our society glamorizes attention to the point where assholes are twerking on police cars when being arrested, and the media breathlessly publishes the dash cam video for likes and eyeshare. We're ignorant, belligerent, and heedless of consequences, and our motivation for it all boils down to...
farm5.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay if they eat what they kill, though, right?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was thinking charging two 15 year olds as adults was excessive for what is at this point basically a thought crime, but then I read this:

A Molotov cocktail, components for bombs, writings on how to make bombs, and handwritten lists of guns, ammunition and tactical gear complete with prices were found at the girl's home, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

I still think adult court is improper for a 15 year old, but yikes, the kids were serious. They need serious mental health intervention, and to never set foot in a regular public school again.

The teen told investigators that he thought it was bluster until he saw 20 to 30 Molotov cocktails under the girl's porch.

Holy hell.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jeremy spoke in class today.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Their guns were getting lonely

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Four teenagers have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School, authorities said.

Well at least they were planning ahead.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not that i've ever built a molotov cocktail, but i can see some obvious problems with making it 3 years in advance of you planning to use it.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I live about five miles from Colombine High School in Colorado. They are considering tearing it down and making a new high school someplace near by because of all the weirdos that treat it like a tourist destination.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh honey. You still have faith in people? My sweet summer child. I lost that within the last few years. Better late than never at least for me. Time to understand at least half the people you see daily are horrid individuals.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this what happens when kids see their parents trying to kill them with their actions at all of the school board meetings ??
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image image 425x318]


If they spent less on guns and more on mortgage payments, they could move out of that shack.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably find one of them is a true psychopath, and the others just fell in. Think Manson.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image 425x318]


What the farkedy fark?
These are truly dangerous people.
Yet they vote.
And we shop at the same supermarkets.
Those kids are young and already damaged goods.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are we blaming the Goths for this one?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I still think adult court is improper for a 15 year old, but yikes, the kids were serious. They need serious mental health intervention, and to never set foot in a regular public school again.


They were going to wait until they were 18.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image 425x318]


At least that family looks like they can afford their gun addiction (based on the size of their deck and the quality of the roof).
 
emonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image 425x318]


Um...there's a point where an interesting hobby becomes a dangerous mania.

Looks like they've found it.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image 425x318]


How many do they expect to be able to carry/use at once?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly? I think we should probably get every 13 year old an Xbox, Live and Halo Battlefield Call of Duty. They wouldn't have time to do this shiz
 
gadian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image 425x318]


That's mental illness is what that is.  If those were cats, the animals would be removed by force and the homeowners charged with endangerment and creating a public health hazard in the least.  Guns should be no different.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We live in a country that glorifies guns, violence, heavily supports and encourages divisiveness and othering, and encourages tribalism in sports, politics, religion, consumerism and just about every other facet of life.

We have the worst healthcare among all "first world" nations and actively encourage sociopathy while openly sitgmatiizng mental health issues.

Gee, I wonder why the kids aren't all right.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, the White community needs to step up and look after their kids. I get their neighborhoods are ravaged by meth and oxycontin, and that they're experiencing historic rates of divorce, and that gun ownership is a cultural touchstone, but won't they even thing of their own children?!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Even in games that have a Brazilian gun options, I end up just with a decent sniper and mid-range machine gun.
Can't imagine storing so much in real life. Worse, can't imagine paying for all of that.

/have heard of one guy, who after amassing a collection of different weapons ended up starting a gun range, so at least there's that
//also, I'd be lying if I said I didn't glance over the guns looking for an MP5
///that thing in real life just looked perfect
 
Azz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Make an example out of them. Try them as adults
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
handwritten lists of guns, ammunition and tactical gear complete with prices were found at the girl's home, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

This gives me a sliver of optimism that the kids did not currently have access to guns.
 
Alebak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Are we blaming the Goths for this one?


I'm sure there's some new sub culture that they can blame it on instead of looking at what in our society causes this shiat on a regular basis.

Acknowledging that there's systemic problems implies that they would try to do something about it, and that's HARD, and expensive. It's way easier to tweet "Enough." and then go into a coma so you don't have to try anything.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hero tag for the mom
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Azz: Make an example out of them. Try them as adults


If that worked, we'd have no more school shootings by now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
By 2024 they would have forgotten about their plan.  One of em got a job.  Didn't want to but, you know, money.  One got serious with a girl.  She says I should apply myself so I can go to junior college with her.  Share an off campus apartment but don't tell her parents.
Nuther one found Jesus.  Last one is scribbling away in his 'log' about social injustice and his world toppling plan of 'synchronized anarchy'
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
iT's mEnTaL iLLnEsS
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image image 425x318]


On this week's episode of Hoarders....
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? I think we should probably get every 13 year old an Xbox, Live and Halo Battlefield Call of Duty. They wouldn't have time to do this shiz


Fark the UN conventions re: child soldiers. Let's just make military service mandatory ages 14-16. Let the little monsters get it out of their system.

They will have had enough, afterwards. I mean ... the ones that survive.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Even in games that have a Brazilian gun options, I end up just with a decent sniper and mid-range machine gun.
Can't imagine storing so much in real life. Worse, can't imagine paying for all of that.

/have heard of one guy, who after amassing a collection of different weapons ended up starting a gun range, so at least there's that
//also, I'd be lying if I said I didn't glance over the guns looking for an MP5
///that thing in real life just looked perfect


That's what a high school education and no student loan debt looks like.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Y'know, I've always been a misanthrope, but in this last 5 years, humanity has blown completely past my worst expectations.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Not that i've ever built a molotov cocktail, but i can see some obvious problems with making it 3 years in advance of you planning to use it.


Yeah.  They work a lot better when they're fresh.

Or so I've heard.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Their guns were getting lonely

[Fark user image 425x318]


Christ, I'm a gunsmith and even my collection, both private and stuff being worked on, isn't that big.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: iheartscotch: Honestly? I think we should probably get every 13 year old an Xbox, Live and Halo Battlefield Call of Duty. They wouldn't have time to do this shiz

Fark the UN conventions re: child soldiers. Let's just make military service mandatory ages 14-16. Let the little monsters get it out of their system.

They will have had enough, afterwards. I mean ... the ones that survive.


Because former military members never become mass shooters? History has some bad news about that assumption.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: iT's mEnTaL iLLnEsS


Well, yes. Psychopathy, Sociopathy, etc. are mental illnesses. You're right.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Getting real tired of society treating kids as adults. Pick an age where we agree you are an adult and tie everything to that age. Drinking voting military service etc. ether you are an adult or you aren't. If you can be held accountable as an adult then you should also enjoy the privileges of adulthood as well
 
Azz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Azz: Make an example out of them. Try them as adults

If that worked, we'd have no more school shootings by now.


I didn't suggest it as a solution to the problem but as a punishment for these specific nitwits
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm mortified that I'm impressed they planned so far ahead.

Just nuke the Earth from orbit. We don't need to be here any more.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: I live about five miles from Colombine High School in Colorado. They are considering tearing it down and making a new high school someplace near by because of all the weirdos that treat it like a tourist destination.


Good idea.
 
TysDaddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My hometown.  The 15 yr old male lives 2 doors down from my in laws 🤦🏻♂
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a Vice News piece about two girls who were going down a similar path and one ended up in flying to Colorado prompting a manhunt. She ended up "just" shooting herself in the woods. It really broke my heart.

I guess one of the shooters wrote really great about depression which caused the attraction. I just wish as someone who was dealing with depression in high school in 1999 I could have talked to them. The actions of the shooters made the lives of people dealing with mental illness sooooooooo much worse. I went from being totally ignored socially to being constantly whispered about as the next mass shooter.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How does a 15-year old even know about Columbine? It happened 10 years before she was born. You have to be a grade-A nut job to go searching out that kind of thing to become obsessed with.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I was thinking charging two 15 year olds as adults was excessive for what is at this point basically a thought crime, but then I read this:

A Molotov cocktail, components for bombs, writings on how to make bombs, and handwritten lists of guns, ammunition and tactical gear complete with prices were found at the girl's home, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

I still think adult court is improper for a 15 year old, but yikes, the kids were serious. They need serious mental health intervention, and to never set foot in a regular public school again.

The teen told investigators that he thought it was bluster until he saw 20 to 30 Molotov cocktails under the girl's porch.

Holy hell.


Thanks, came into this thread wondering if this was another high school kid who wrote an angry essay and got arrested.

/still think they'd have ran out of steam by 2024
//or kept amassing stuff and running their mouths until someone found out
///but...I have no guarantees that they wouldn't have snapped me at before then and actually harmed people
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: I live about five miles from Colombine High School in Colorado. They are considering tearing it down and making a new high school someplace near by because of all the weirdos that treat it like a tourist destination.


That's too bad. Making a database of those people seems like an easy and good idea.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too many of these
Fark user imageView Full Size

on this
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
