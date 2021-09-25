 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Mining in the rainforest? What a Maroon   (vice.com) divider line
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainforest is MINE!!!
Maroon
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cimarrones
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll confess, I didn't realize until recently that "Maroon" originated from "marooned", as in being stranded on an island. I thought they wore maroon colored clothing, or had a maroon colored flag.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The lush area is home to Jamaica's largest remaining rainforest, endemic species found nowhere else on the island or in the world, and 40 percent of Jamaica's fresh drinking water.

So glad the Jamaican government is thinking of its mining companies and not the citizens who needs clean drinking water to live.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's next, mining the Moon of Endor? Is no one thinking of the Ewoks!? They need a place to live too.

Leave Ewoks alone!!!
 
adamatari
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No snark, I hope they save the rainforest. There are better places to dig bauxite, and better ways for Jamaica to develop.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Strange Path of the Trelawny Maroons
Youtube NxgzqLU1bH4

They have had  long strange migration over the years
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like it would cause some major miner problems.
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: I'll confess, I didn't realize until recently that "Maroon" originated from "marooned", as in being stranded on an island. I thought they wore maroon colored clothing, or had a maroon colored flag.


Maroon the color is from French, marron.

Maroon the mascot is from cimarrones, escaped slaves who banded together and fought for their freedom.

Maroon the verb comes from the slave based noun, leaving them in the wild like the fugitive slaves.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There must be enough ore to make several hundred dollars worth of beer cans under all that useless overburden.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.  I half expected stupid Adam Levine on a vacation.
 
