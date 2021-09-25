 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   Why those dam beavers   (news10.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Connecticut laws protect beavers. You can't kill em. It really puts homeowners like this in a bind.

I have a friend with a stream/swamp running through his back yards (and the back yards of 5-6 of his neighbors). About every 5-10 years beaver decided to build a dam. They neighbors tear the dam down to drain the water and the beavers just rebuild it. I think the little bugger enjoy the game.

Calling the town or state is a waste of time. They say there is nothing they can do.

Eventually the water gets too close to the houses and the beaver "mysteriously" disappear. My buddy honestly has no idea which neighbor is handling it or how. He never hears gun shots or see traps, but somebody "handles" it.

They are hilarious to watch. I guess I can say that because it's not MY yard.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I've jacked it up and wedged it," said Berggren of his house on Black Hall Pond. "See the pieces of wood I've put in."

Glad they clarified he was talking about a house and not a beaver.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wet beavers are hard to catch, very slippery
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have you ever seen a beaver on a cougar?
 
